Anthropic's IPO is generating massive hype, but behind the excitement lie three major risks investors can't afford to ignore.

Anthropic has its highly anticipated public offering (IPO) taking place this week, and it’s likely that it will become one of the largest stock market debuts in history.

The company behind Claude is targeting a valuation of up to $1.4 trillion, with shares expected to start trading on November 19th.

While excitement surrounding the industry continues to attract investors, the IPO carries risks that might as well be severely overshadowed by the hype.

The following takes a look at three major concerns that investors should consider before buying in.

A Sky-High Valuation With Little Room for Error

One thing that’s impressive about the firm is its rapid revenue growth. However, its potential $1.4 trillion valuation raises serious questions about how much future success is already priced in.

The company’s quarterly revenue growth slowed from 144% in the second quarter of 2026 to about 47% in the third quarter.

Even if Anthropic is able to continue expanding, a slowdown in growth or potentially disappointing earnings could trigger a sharp correction.

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In other words, those investing in the IPO are not betting simply on the business as it is today; they are also paying for years of anticipated dominance in the field of artificial intelligence.

Massive Computing Costs Could Threaten Profitability

While Claude is undoubtedly the leading model used by many developers, engineers, entrepreneurs, and business owners, developing advanced AI LLMs, believe it or not, requires tremendous amounts of computing power, expensive infrastructure, and continuous investment.

Anthropic has already disclosed some $895 billion in computing and infrastructure commitments, including substantial obligations that are due in the years to come.

Meanwhile, the company continues to report losses, which raises concerns about whether revenue can grow quickly enough to cover these expenses.

Anthropic could become significantly larger without becoming consistently profitable. This would require additional financing that could dilute existing shareholders.

Dependence on Big Tech Could Become a Weakness

The firm competes with the likes of OpenAI, Google, and other AI developers, but also relies heavily on major tech companies for distribution and infrastructure (as mentioned above).

Amazon and Google have so far served as important cloud partners, investors, and distribution channels, which in itself creates very complex business relationships.

If computing costs rise or competing AI models start gaining market share, if those partnerships change, Anthropic’s competitive position could be shaken.

Unlike established giants (like NVIDIA amid the recent controversy), Anthropic has yet to prove that it can maintain its technological advantage while remaining a profitable and sustainable business at the same time.