Here are two stocks to watch side by side as Anthropic IPOs today.

Anthropic’s stock market debut is what everyone will be watching today, but investors looking to capitalize on the buzz surrounding the Claude maker may also want to keep an eye on two already established tech giants.

Namely, these are Amazon and Alphabet.

According to Anthropic’s latest regulatory filing, Amazon and Google will own approximately 28.4% of the company following its IPO and concurrent private placement.

This, naturally, makes both companies worth watching as Anthropic begins trading, regardless of whether its shares surge or tumble.

Amazon (AMZN)

Amazon will own about 14.7% of Anthropic’s outstanding capital stock following the IPO. This makes it one of the largest shareholders in the company. That stake gives Amazon massive financial exposure to Anthropic’s valuation. It could make the IPO an important catalyst for investor sentiment toward its own shares.

However, the firm’s relationship with Claude’s maker extends well beyond its investment.

Through Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company provides critical cloud computing infrastructure, which supports Anthropic’s AI development and operations.

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This means that Amazon could benefit not only from an increase in the value of its ownership stake but also from the AI firm’s demand for computing capacity.

Alphabet (GOOGLE)

Google’s parent, Alphabet, is another major investor in Anthropic, and its story is not that different. Google is expected to own about 13.7% of the AI company after the offering.

It also has a dual relationship with the AI giant – it is both a major shareholder and a cloud infrastructure provider.

Through Google Cloud, Alphabet supplies computing resources that Anthropic needs to train and deploy its AI models. Interestingly, though, Alphabet also competes with Claude through its Gemini AI platform, giving it exposure to quite a few sides of the AI market.