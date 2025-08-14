A new entrant in the treasury race has emerged, closely tied to the crypto-friendly family of the US President.

Already deeply entrenched via multiple entities and corporations, this latest endeavour is in its early stages.

Dual Approach

The publicly traded Thumzup Media Corporation, an advertising and social media company listed on the NASDAQ (TZUP), which recently adopted the treasury strategy, announced that it will expand its Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) for mining and blockchain investments.

This follows their $50 million capital raise, which will be deployed for mining infrastructure and the accumulation of established cryptocurrencies to bolster the company’s financial resilience and increase shareholder value.

“This is a transformative step in Thumzup’s evolution. With a strengthened capital base and a clear strategic vision, we are expanding our reach into high-growth areas of the digital economy. ” – Robert Steele, CEO.

The eldest of President Trump’s sons, Donald Trump Jr., disclosed an investment in Thumzup to Bloomberg last month, revealing that he had purchased 350,000 shares, valued at around $3.3 million.

In the same month, the corporation issued a press release outlining its plans to hold up to $250 million in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and the USDC stablecoin.

In November of last year, the board of directors approved the leading cryptocurrency as a reserve asset, authorizing up to $1 million in purchases.

Deep in The Game

This is currently the second company associated with the Trump family that is stockpiling the largest crypto asset, and their holdings pale in comparison to those of Trump Media & Technology Group.

Thumzup Media began accruing the asset in early January this year and currently holds 19.11 BTC, valued at approximately $2.33 million. They have a way to go before reaching the top 100, as they are currently sitting in the 115th spot.

The enterprise running the Truth Social platform has 15,000 bitcoins valued at around $1.83 billion, placing them in the 7th spot on the BitcoinTreasuries leaderboard. They are behind Metaplanet’s stack of 18,113 BTC, roughly priced at $2.21B, and ahead of CleanSpark Inc.’s balance of 12,703 BTC, worth around $1.55 billion.

Apart from these companies stacking the OG crypto, the First Family also has close ties to World Liberty Financial, a DeFi firm which they co-founded in 2024, launching their token (WLFI) and stablecoin (USD1).

The latter has a market capitalization of over $2.1 billion, according to CoinMarketCap (CMC) data at the time of writing, and is the fifth-largest stablecoin in the site’s rankings of this asset class.

The speculative Trump meme coin is also notable here, currently boasting a $1.91 billion market cap, according to CMC readings. It launched in January 2025, and saw its price surge to over $75, only to crash as quickly as it rose, and is currently trading at around $9.50.