Another Setback for CLARITY Act as White House Stays Silent (Flash News)

The chances for approval continue to decline after the latest delay.

After the highly expected weekend in which supporters of the bill expected some sort of an advancement, Eleanor Terrett reported that the White House has failed to respond to a key counterproposal.

The popular journalist noted a few days ago that Senator Thom Tillis and Senator Ruben Gallego had pushed for stronger ethics provisions, indicating that state attorneys general should enforce laws against federal officials.

However, she updated on Monday that the White House has failed to respond to the counterproposal after citing a source familiar with the matter.

“A deal on the CLARITY Act’s biggest outstanding issue has yet to materialize heading into the week of a potential vote,” she added.

The odds for approval of the legislation continue to decline as there’s no real progress made. Current data from Washington experts and prediction markets show that the percentage is down to 28%. It used to be at roughly 70% earlier this year.