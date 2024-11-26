TL;DR

Model Bri Teresi revealed she is part of the XRP army.

Ashton Kutcher, Madonna, and Snoop Dogg have also previously shown support for Ripple’s native token.

‘I’ve Been an XRP Holder for a While’

Ripple’s XRP is among the cryptocurrencies with the largest communities. The latest data shows there are over 5.4 million active XRP wallets, and the number of proponents and enthusiasts is just as impressive.

Most recently, the popular model and golf influencer Bri Teresi (who has more than one million followers on X) revealed she is also part of the club. She presented herself as an XRP holder, “just not super vocal about it.” However, the latest developments surrounding the Ripple v. SEC case have made her express her position and “stand for the truth:”

“With everything coming to light about the SEC’s role in suppressing XRP, I feel it’s time to use my platform to take a stand and push for the truth to be exposed. Transparency is long overdue, and we need to hold those responsible accountable.”

According to many industry participants, the ongoing lawsuit between Ripple and the securities regulator is among the biggest obstacles for XRP. Not long ago, the SEC’s Chairman Gary Gensler announced he will vacate his post on January 20, sparking enthusiasm across the community that the successor will be pro-crypto.

Prior to that, Teresi made another XRP-related interaction on X. She claimed that Ripple’s native token is not “a scam coin,” emphasizing once again that exposing the truth is a key step:

“XRP is not a scam coin, and no one is being paid to say this. It’s about ensuring that the right people see the corruption that has been hidden for too long. Exposing the truth is the first step toward real change. We’re entering a new era—one defined by transparency and accountability. Let’s make sure the truth comes to light.”

Celebrities and XRP

Teresi is one of many famous people who has shown support for the asset over the years. In 2018, the American actor Ashton Kutcher and his business partner Guy Oseary donated $4 million worth of XRP to The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund.

Shortly after, the “Queen of Pop,” Madonna, teamed up with Ripple to raise funds for orphans in Malawi. “Ripple will match all public donations in support of the cause and help individuals sponsor children directly through Facebook,” the company said at the time.

The popular rapper Snoop Dogg has also interacted with the XRP army. He was invited by Ripple to perform at their community meetup during the 2018 Consensus Conference.