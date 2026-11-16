Another Brutal Week Ahead for Bitcoin? 4 Catalysts Traders Can’t Ignore

After last week's sell-off, which could be attributed to a few macro events to an extent, is BTC heading into another rollercoaster?

Bitcoin enters another potentially explosive week after collapsing to $62,000 over the weekend following some major developments on various fronts.

The next several days, though, will present more challenges to the market, including Nvidia’s first earnings report without Jensen Huang, the enormous Anthropic IPO, fresh US spending data, and the latest Federal Reserve minutes. All of this could turn into another perfect storm for bitcoin and crypto.

Retail Sales, Nvidia, and the Fed

The first major catalyst arrives on Tuesday when the October retail sales are published. Current forecasts point to a 0.2% monthly increase, down substantially from September’s 0.8%. A hotter reading could reinforce the idea that the economy remains strong enough for the Fed to continue its tightening policy, particularly after last week’s high CPI and PPI reports.

Nvidia reports third-quarter earnings the same day, marking the first such instance since Jensen Huang resigned as CEO. The report will therefore provide both a read on AI demand and the market’s first major opportunity to judge the company’s prospects without the exec who led it for more than three decades.

Minutes from the October 27-28 FOMC meeting will be released on Wednesday, when the central bank held rates unchanged at 3.75%-4.00% in a 10-2 decision. Investors will look for evidence of how widespread support for further tightening has become following another round of hotter-than-expected inflation data.

The Big Wild Card

The fourth catalyst might be the most unusual, but experts believe it has already impacted BTC and the altcoins a lot. Anthropic is expected to price its IPO on Wednesday and begin trading on Nasdaq on Thursday, November 19. The AI giant is seeking to raise approximately $64 billion, while Reuters reported that orders had reached roughly six times the number of shares available by Thursday.

We previously explored the theory that the massive offering may already be draining liquidity from bitcoin as investors raise cash for allocations. BTC experienced a strikingly similar sell-off ahead of SpaceX’s IPO earlier this year before eventually recovering after the listing.

You may also like:

The actual Anthropic debut on Wall Street could be the next important test, as a successful launch might remove one uncertainty and potentially allow some sidelined capital to return to crypto markets. Conversely, weak pricing or a disappointing debut could intensify concerns about the AI trade and trigger another broader risk-off move.