Another Bitcoin Purchase: Strategy Now Holds 641,692 BTC

The company's paper profit from its BTC investment is more than $20 billion.
Dimitar Dzhondzhorov
Published on: Nov 10, 2025 @ 14:06 UTC

Bitcoin (BTC) nosedived severely on a couple of occasions last week, and Strategy (the former MicroStrategy) has used the opportunity to accumulate more assets at lower prices.

Just recently, Michael Saylor (co-founder of the business intelligence software) revealed that the entity has acquired an additional 487 BTC purchased for approximately $102,557 per unit.

The company has achieved BTC Yield of 26.1% YTD 2025 and currently holds 641,692 BTC. It has spent a little more than $47.5 billion to accumulate that impressive stash, with its first buy dating back to August 2020.

As of this writing, Strategy’s crypto holdings are worth over $68 billion, meaning the firm is sitting on a massive profit of around $20.5 billion (at least on paper).

The latest purchase is more substantial than the ones announced in the previous two weeks. Last Monday, the company disclosed the acquisition of 397 BTC for roughly $45 million, while towards the end of October, it scooped up 390 BTC.

Despite the regular BTC purchases (the company rarely skips a Monday without making such an announcement), Strategy’s shares have been in a massive decline lately. Currently, MSTR trades at around $241, representing a 40% plunge on a six-month scale.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Ethereum (ETH) Price MicroStrategy
