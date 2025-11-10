Another Bitcoin Purchase: Strategy Now Holds 641,692 BTC

The company's paper profit from its BTC investment is more than $20 billion.

Bitcoin (BTC) nosedived severely on a couple of occasions last week, and Strategy (the former MicroStrategy) has used the opportunity to accumulate more assets at lower prices.

Just recently, Michael Saylor (co-founder of the business intelligence software) revealed that the entity has acquired an additional 487 BTC purchased for approximately $102,557 per unit.

The company has achieved BTC Yield of 26.1% YTD 2025 and currently holds 641,692 BTC. It has spent a little more than $47.5 billion to accumulate that impressive stash, with its first buy dating back to August 2020.

Strategy has acquired 487 BTC for ~$49.9 million at ~$102,557 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 26.1% YTD 2025. As of 11/9/2025, we hodl 641,692 $BTC acquired for ~$47.54 billion at ~$74,079 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC $STRD $STRE $STRF $STRK https://t.co/jTEikuB5RY — Michael Saylor (@saylor) November 10, 2025

As of this writing, Strategy’s crypto holdings are worth over $68 billion, meaning the firm is sitting on a massive profit of around $20.5 billion (at least on paper).

The latest purchase is more substantial than the ones announced in the previous two weeks. Last Monday, the company disclosed the acquisition of 397 BTC for roughly $45 million, while towards the end of October, it scooped up 390 BTC.

Despite the regular BTC purchases (the company rarely skips a Monday without making such an announcement), Strategy’s shares have been in a massive decline lately. Currently, MSTR trades at around $241, representing a 40% plunge on a six-month scale.

You may also like: