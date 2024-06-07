It’s meme coin season, alright!

There are no two ways around it: meme coins are undoubtedly the main narrative on Solana, and it seems it’s just a matter of time before another celebrity jumps on board.

After Iggy Azalea, it’s now Andrew Tate who has put the Solana community on its toes. Tate-inspired meme coins are now the top trending cryptocurrencies on DEXScreener, amassing hundreds of millions of dollars worth of capital in less than a couple of hours.

It’s challenging to follow the precise timeline, but Tate has confirmed that he is, indeed, “creating chaos” in the crypto market and is attempting to “crash Solana.”

“There’s a lot of people asking me about all of this chaos I’ve created in the crypto markets as I’m trying to crash Solana. Millions of tweets have been made today because of me and my stupid tweets, I’ve made a complete mess. I’m sure some people made millions of dollars of the back of me…”

Indeed, the official timeline of Tate’s X account is flooded with crypto-related tweets, some even claiming that he has burned over $30 million worth of some meme coin.

As a quick reminder, meme coins carry a substantial risk of capital loss, they are inherently volatile and most of them lack any particular utility.