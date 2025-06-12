TL;DR

Tate won only 27 out of 76 trades on Hyperliquid, which resulted in a substantial loss. A recently deleted post shows a painful streak of his.

He is now long on Ethereum (ETH), which is currently yielding a paper profit of around $36,500.

Not the Best Win Rate

According to the analytics platform Lookonchain, Andrew Tate (a well-known social media figure and former professional kickboxer) has made a total of 76 trades, and 49 of those resulted in losses. In the aftermath, his win rate stands at around 35.5%, while his operations triggered financial damage of more than $580,000.

Tate now has only one open position. He is long on Ethereum (ETH) with 25x leverage, and as of this writing, this brings him a profit of approximately $36,500 (at least on paper). The liquidation price of the position is set at $1,861, representing a 32% decline from ETH’s current price level of around $2,750.



The popular X user Daniel revealed that Tate showed this exact trade (which has current profitability of 138%) “to promote his reflink.” However, the influencer apparently overlooked the fact that Hyperliquid is a decentralized exchange where every wallet is traceable, which is how his other unsuccessful trades were exposed.

Andrew Tate just showed his hyperliquid trade that was 138.5% profitable to promote his reflink. He apparently forgot that it was a DEX, so his wallet was quickly found and discovered that he was $600,000 in the red. Now he has deleted his post… No comments needed from me pic.twitter.com/yxkRyRypax — Daniel (@CCPool_Daniel) June 10, 2025

Daniel also unveiled that Tate later deleted that post. It is worth mentioning that the former kickboxer replied by saying:

“I’ll make it all back with one trade. Watch this space.”

Tate’s Previous Interaction With Crypto

The popular influencer is no stranger to the world of crypto. Over the years, he has spoken out against the American dollar, instead backing bitcoin (BTC).

In 2024, Tate also hopped on the meme coin bandwagon. He endorsed a token called DADDY, which, during its first days of trading, experienced a substantial price increase, with its market cap briefly exploding beyond $120 million. Currently, though, the asset is in a much worse condition.

The valuation is down by around 90% since the all-time high registered in July 2024, whereas the capitalization now stands at a mere $22 million.