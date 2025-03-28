Bri Stern, the Los Angeles-based influencer behind the Solana meme coin SISTER (SSTR), has filed a lawsuit against Andrew Tate, alleging emotional and physical abuse.

Stern took to social media, sharing her experiences alongside screenshots of conversations she claims are from her time with Tate.

Allegations of Abuse

In a lengthy thread on X, Stern stated that her relationship with the masculinity advocate began in the summer of 2024 after he expressed interest in supporting SSTR. However, according to the influencer, the mutually beneficial partnership soon became toxic.

Screenshots she shared of conversations she apparently had with Tate show him making violent threats and controlling remarks, including statements such as “If you are mine, why wouldn’t I be able to hit you?”

Stern recounted the emotional and psychological toll of the relationship, expressing how fear had kept her from speaking out sooner:

“I considered many times just silently leaving Andrew and saying nothing, doing nothing, because I was scared and because it was honestly hard for me to accept that I was being abused.”

Despite the trauma, the professional model stated her determination to reclaim control of her life by filing a formal lawsuit. The legal document comprehensively details all the abuse allegations against Tate.

The community’s response to Stern’s accusations has been divisive. While some expressed support for the 24-year-old, acknowledging the courage it took to come forward, others questioned her credibility.

Some comments also mocked her claims, with X users criticizing her motives and suggesting the timing of the allegations was intended for publicity. “She tagged her coin,” one user wrote, accusing Stern of using the controversy to promote her meme coin.

Tate himself has so far only responded to the claims against him with a three-word post on X, saying, “I’m a victim!”

The self-described “World’s Sexiest Man” is a well-known figure in crypto cycles. He has inspired numerous tokens, which at one point took over the Solana meme market, amassing capital worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Once, he even claimed to have made $85 million trading on PancakeSwap during a past bull run.

Impact on the Market

It is not the first time Tate has faced controversy. Last year, the former kickboxer was accused of insider trading after on-chain analysts revealed that a huge percentage of the Daddy Tate (DADDY) token supply had been moved to his wallet just before he started promoting the asset.

At the time of this writing, DADDY was down 6.0% in the last 24 hours and 5.8% across seven days. However, despite the controversy, the meme coin is still in the green over the past month, showing a 12% improvement in its price.

Meanwhile, Stern’s SSTR has performed much worse, dipping more than 9% on the last day and 29% on the last 30 days. Nonetheless, across the previous seven days, it registered a 4.7% uptick, effectively outperforming the broader crypto market, which had gained a meager 0.40% in that time.