The Binance Smart Chain continues to operate as expected, and it just completed the 31st quarterly burn of BNB tokens.

Although this one was the lowest in terms of BNB since October 2021, it still reaffirms the project’s goal to reduce the token’s supply to 100 million.

The 31st quarterly $BNB token burn has been completed directly on BNB Smart Chain (BSC). 1.57M BNB has been burned View burn details https://t.co/u6HT0dLyFe pic.twitter.com/7jWUC9DgC0 — BNB Chain (@BNBCHAIN) April 16, 2025

In USD terms, this quarterly burn equaled $916.07 million at prices when executed. Upon its completion, the remaining total supply of BNB stands at 139,311,899 tokens, with just under 41 million left to be burned.

During its half-decade-long existence, BNB’s burning mechanism has faced a few changes, but the latest and current iteration comes in the form of an ‘auto-burn.’ According to the team, it “provides an independently auditable, objective process” and the figures, reported quartely, are “independent from the Binance centralized exchange.”

BNB burns are also completed in smaller fractions using the real-time burn procedure and the pioneer burn program.

The majority, though, comes from the quarterly burns. The latest one was actually the smallest in terms of BNB tokens to be completed since the end of the bull market in October 2021.

Since then, the token burns have never been below 1.6 million, and they have even surpassed 2 million on several occasions.

Although BNB’s price failed to react to the reduced supply, one commentator believes this is normal as Binance and the BNB Chain are playing the long game and are not looking for a quick pump.

Another highlighted the total number of burned BNB tokens to this day, which is 56,674,318. At today’s prices of $577 per BNB, this equals almost $33 billion in coins removed from circulation for good.

Elite Crypto weighed in on the asset’s future price movements, indicating that it could surge to a new all-time high as long as it remains within the current accumulation zone.

$BNB has been consolidating within a strong accumulation zone between $500–$630 for a few months, similar to the range it held back in 2022–2023 before breaking out into a strong uptrend Despite recent pullbacks its price remains structurally bullish as long as it holds within… pic.twitter.com/uPEuj6xFw0 — Elite Crypto (@TheEliteCrypto) April 13, 2025