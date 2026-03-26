Analyst: XRP Could Hit $27 by 2027

The price target depends on one condition being met: XRP bottoming near $0.87, around its 100-period exponential moving average.

A crypto analyst has laid out a multi-scenario XRP price forecast stretching to 2027, using a method that averages Fibonacci extension levels across past market cycles to identify where price, time, and chart structure converge.

The analysis places an $8 price target as its conservative case for January 2027, with a primary window of $21 to $27 by August 2027.

How the Model Works

Using an approach they claimed no one had done before, XRP permabull EGRAG CRYPTO identified where the price peaked relative to Fibonacci extension levels in each of the last two bull cycles.

According to the analyst, the first cycle topped at the Fib 3.0 level, while the second one topped at the Fib 1.618 level. Averaging those two values, (3 + 1.618)/2, produces 2.309, which EGRAG rounded to a target zone between Fib 2.236 and 2.414 levels.

Then, the market watcher put the Fibonacci zone in a bigger structural context by pointing out a macro ascending channel, a major trendline resistance line, and a time intersection that would happen around January to August 2027. They called that combination of price level, trendline, and timing the “high probability zone,” and three possible outcomes came up.

The first is a conservative case that puts XRP at $8 by January 1, 2027, treating that level as a retest of Fib 1.618 behavior seen in past cycles. The second, and most logical outcome targets $21 to $27 by August 1 of the same year, where the averaged Fib zone between 2.236 and 2.414 meets trendline resistance.

Finally, the chartist presented a third, so-called “wildcard scenario” where the Ripple token could skyrocket to $60 based on a full Fib 3.0 expansion. While this level is not expected, EGRAG said it was “very possible” in a blow-off phase.

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The entire framework rests on one stated assumption: that XRP bottoms near $0.87, around the 100-period exponential moving average, which matches with a downside target identified earlier by analyst CasiTrades. Without that base holding, the targets above it lose their foundation.

Where XRP Stands Now

Despite EGRAG’s lofty predictions, XRP has remained subdued over the short term, struggling to hold above resistance levels and getting rejected repeatedly in the past month. At the time of writing, it was trading near $1.37, a 3.7% drop in the last 24 hours and more than 6% over the past 7 days.

CoinGecko data also shows that year-on-year, the asset is down 44%, while being over 62% below its all-time high (ATH) of $3.65 recorded in July 2025. The $8 conservative case would itself be more than double that ATH, with the distance between the price right now and any of EGRAG’s targets making the cycle timing, and particularly the $0.87 base assumption, the central variable to watch.