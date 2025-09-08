A prominent market analyst has made a bold prediction: Bitcoin (BTC) is about to make a big push toward $150,000 before the market crashes in 2026, which could be the worst correction of the decade.

This prediction comes as the number one cryptocurrency is getting stronger again and has broken through the $111,000 mark in a complicated global macroeconomic landscape.

The Bullish Roadmap and Its Foundation

The theory, detailed by Mr. Wall Street in a September 7 post on X, posits that Bitcoin is in its final euphoric phase. He pointed to short-term Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) data, saying that retail investor capitulation has probably peaked, like it did at previous major lows this cycle, such as the $16,000 and $74,000 levels.

“The short term MVRV level we are currently in was seen four times in this bull market: at 16k in the start of the bull, at 49k in the yen carry trade unwind crash, at 74k in the tariff crash, and now at 107k within the bearish noise of the crowd calling for cycle top.”

This led him to conclude that a local bottom is forming around $107,000, setting the stage for one last major upward wave. The primary target for the cycle peak is set between $140,000 and $150,000, with an outside possibility of a parabolic move to $180,000-$200,000 should institutional selling pressure abate and retail investment flood in.

Further, the analyst advised that the $140,000 to $150,000 zone will be a critical point for investors to consider when deciding whether to exit positions.

This optimistic short-term view is supported by recent price action. After a period of consolidation and a dip to nearly $107,000, Bitcoin found its footing, later climbing to a weekly peak of $113,350 at the end of last week.

Other commentators have also echoed this potential for upward movement. For instance, Michaël van de Poppe suggested that a decisive break above $112,000 could act as a major catalyst for the entire digital asset market. However, a note of caution was introduced by JA Maartunn, who observed a growing divergence, with traditional equity markets like the Nasdaq climbing while BTC has struggled to keep pace.

Sobering Long-Term Outlook

Mr. Wall Street’s long-term prognosis is decidedly grim. According to him, 2026 could be exceptionally difficult, arguing that all current positive catalysts, including the approval of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs and narratives of institutional adoption, are already reflected in the asset’s price.

“I am extremely bearish for 2026. In fact, I believe it will be the worst year of this entire decade,” declared the analyst.

He contends that the future will be dictated by a weakening labor market and a Federal Reserve hesitant to take aggressive action without being forced by a significant economic contraction.

The trader also pointed out that traditional markets may not be stable right now because AI-driven stocks are keeping major indexes up, and a slowdown in that area could cause a bigger crash. Furthermore, he anticipates global M2 liquidity will peak within three to six months before beginning to dry up, removing a key support for risk assets.