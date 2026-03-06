Analyst Tells XRP Holders to Tune Out War Talk and Watch Key Price Levels

Crypto analyst EGRAG Crypto has said that XRP traders should stop focusing on geopolitical headlines and instead pay attention to the token’s long-term price structure.

Their latest chart outlines a defined roadmap with a potential macro bottom, a nearby breakout level, and long-range targets that extend several years into the future.

Key XRP Price Levels for the Next Market Cycle

In a post on X, EGRAG shared a minimalist monthly XRP chart that focuses almost entirely on price structure. The chart spans from 2014 through a projected timeline toward 2028 and highlights three critical phases: the previous cycle bottom, the current consolidation zone, and a potential breakout stage.

The analyst argued that the most important signals are already visible in the long-term structure. According to their chart, XRP appears to be stabilizing near a major support trendline that has been rising since the 2018–2019 bear market bottom.

That trendline intersects with the most recent consolidation zone, which EGRAG highlighted as the area where the next macro bottom could be forming. The chart suggests that the final shakeout may have occurred around the $0.50 region in late 2025 before the market returned to the $1 range.

The next step in their framework centers on confirmation. EGRAG pointed to a horizontal resistance band around the $1.00 to $1.40 region that must be cleared to confirm a broader bullish expansion.

Once that level flips into support, their chart shows XRP entering a multi-year upward channel. The long-term projection lines on the chart stretch toward the 2028 timeframe and point to potential price targets above $27 during the next cycle’s expansion phase.

EGRAG framed the chart as a simple visual argument that long-term structure matters more than short-term news events.

The self-proclaimed XRP perma-bull had already discussed near-term technical thresholds earlier in the week, saying a weekly close above $1.55 would weaken the downward trend that has kept XRP inside a descending channel for months. Furthermore, a break above $2.20 would invalidate the bearish structure entirely.

Other market participants shared similar technical observations, with analyst Arthur writing that his custom indicator had crossed a trigger line that historically precedes fast price moves, pointing to a previous rally of about 27% within four days after a similar signal.

His counterpart, CW, noted that XRP’s decline has once again touched the lower line of its long-term ascending channel, a level that historically marks the starting point of uptrends.

XRP Price Stalls Near Key Technical Levels

Despite those signals, XRP is still stuck inside a broader corrective structure.

At the time of writing, the token was trading around the $1.40 level, down about 0.8% over the past 24 hours. Weekly performance shows an even smaller decline of 0.3%, while the monthly chart reflects a larger pullback of about 12%. On a yearly basis, XRP is still down more than 44%, highlighting the scale of the correction that followed its 2025 peak.