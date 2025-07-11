Bitcoin (BTC) has sent the crypto community into delirium, hitting a new all-time high (ATH) of almost $119,000 after brief stops around $113,000 and $116,000.

However, despite the excitement, prominent analyst CrediBULL Crypto has cautioned traders not to chase the rally blindly, suggesting that the real opportunity lies in altcoins, not Bitcoin.

Why BTC FOMO Could Be Costly

With BTC currently over 650% above its ideal accumulation zone, CrediBULL posted a stark warning on X:

“The big opportunity for gains is on ALTS even if Bitcoin is the one that is ‘leading’ this move.”

He added that anyone buying the asset at this particular point should only do so for an active trade with a clear setup.

“If you can’t identify a trade setup then there is no reason to buy Bitcoin at these levels as there are much better opportunities in alts from a R/R perspective at current levels.”

His comments echoed a broader sentiment emerging from key market voices, including former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes and YouTuber Crypto Rover, who likened the current market cycle to November 2024, when a major altcoin rally followed Bitcoin’s price surge.

In a recent tweet, Hayes said he had reversed his previously bearish stance, citing Bitcoin’s strong breakout and the rising dominance of Ethereum (ETH).

“Get ready for a monster alt szn,” he wrote, signaling increased institutional confidence. The crypto entrepreneur also reported that his Maelstrom Fund is ramping up altcoin exposure amid expectations of favorable political and macroeconomic shifts.

Observers have described the flagship cryptocurrency’s latest move as structurally different from past bull cycles. According to CryptoQuant, it isn’t driven by speculative angst, but rather by strategic accumulation and restrained selling activity.

Additionally, metrics like the MVRV ratio, currently 2.2 vs. over 2.7 in previous tops, SOPR, and MPI all hint at a sustainable rally with long-term potential. The drop in exchange balances, down over 21% in four months, also suggests that holders are in no rush to exit their positions.

Altcoins on the Mend

However, even with BTC in price discovery mode, Ethereum and several other altcoins are beginning to outshine it in percentage gains. ETH, for instance, is up by more than 18% in the last seven days, beating Bitcoin’s 8.9% rise in the same period. It has also reclaimed the $3,000 level and is setting its sights on $3,350–$3,500.

Meanwhile, Cardano (ADA) has pumped 23.7% across the week, reclaiming critical support at $0.64 and eyeing a return to $1. Hyperliquid (HYPE) is up nearly 19%, having set a new all-time high at $46.25, and is now targeting the $50 psychological threshold.

Even Solana (SOL) is catching a bid, with prices climbing above $164 and showing potential for a rally beyond $180.