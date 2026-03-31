Analyst: Silent Liquidity Crisis in Japan Could Trigger Next Crypto Crash

Borrowing cheaply in yen and deploying those funds into higher-risk assets abroad is becoming less attractive as Japanese yields rise.

Bitcoin’s next downturn may not begin within the crypto markets but from tightening liquidity conditions in Japan.

This is according to analyst Ted Pillows, who argues that rising Japanese bond yields could act as a potential trigger that could ripple through global markets and weigh adversely on digital assets.

Japanese Yields and Global Liquidity Pressures

Pillows wrote on X on March 30 that Japan’s long-standing low-interest-rate environment is beginning to change, and that higher long-term bond yields are putting stress on its financial system. He pointed out that rising borrowing costs are causing the value of existing bonds to drop, which in turn is leaving banks and pension funds exposed to losses.

“These losses reduce confidence and make institutions more cautious with money,” he added.

The increased caution and lack of confidence often lead to a process the analyst called “liquidity tightening,” where less money flows through the system.

Historically, Japan has played a huge role in global liquidity through the so-called yen carry trade, which involves investors borrowing in yen, which is much cheaper, and then putting that money into higher-risk assets abroad. But according to Pillows, the strategy is becoming less attractive with yield going up, making investors pull back their funds. Ultimately, that shift can reduce liquidity across global markets, including crypto.

“When liquidity tightens, people reduce risk and sell volatile assets like crypto,” the market watcher explained. “This is why $BTC and especially altcoins often drop during these periods.”

This shift in capital flow was hinted at earlier in the year, when the 30-year JGB yield exploded by 30 basis points in a single session, the highest level since the bond was introduced in 1999. This followed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s call for increased government spending and simultaneous tax cuts ahead of snap elections in February.

The elections delivered a strong mandate for Takaichi, which observers at the time flagged as bearish for BTC in the near term due to the tighter global liquidity environment that could result from the Prime Minister’s fiscal policies.

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Weakening On-Chain Signals Adding Pressure

Pillows’ worry comes at the same time as market activity that CryptoPotato has reported on several times, such as Bitcoin’s recent drop below $65,000 and rise back up to nearly $68,000.

The changes were connected to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, including comments U.S. President Donald Trump has regularly made about the situation. Because of this, BTC has had a hard time holding higher levels, especially after failing to break through resistance around $72,000.

At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency was trading just under the $68,000 level, keeping it over 46% below its October 2025 all-time high. Meanwhile, CryptoQuant contributor Sunny Mom has noted a divergence forming in Bitcoin’s on-chain structure, as the whale accumulation that supported prices in January has now turned negative.

Furthermore, the Exchange Whale Ratio, which measures large inflows to trading platforms relative to total exchange inflows, has been steadily climbing in the last three months, with its 30-day average now approaching 0.6. In the past, high readings usually came right before selling pressure hit the market.