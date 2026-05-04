Analyst Says XRP Diamond Pattern Points to Major Breakout

The analyst put $1.50 as the trigger: a monthly close above it opens the path to $2.20 and validates the entire setup; failure invalidates it.

XRP is back in the spotlight after a new technical analysis posted on May 4 by EGRAG Crypto claimed a rare “macro diamond” pattern could send the token as high as $183 to $300 over time.

The analysis has gained traction in the XRP community at a moment when the token is struggling to hold above $1.40, and its ETF products are only just beginning to recover from a period of net outflows.

The Diamond Structure and What EGRAG Is Actually Claiming

In a post shared on X, EGRAG Crypto argued that XRP is not forming a random structure but a large-scale diamond pattern on the monthly chart, with timing playing a central role. According to the analyst, “price meets time” at specific intersection points, which could dictate when major moves unfold rather than just where price goes.

Per their assessment, $1.50 is the near-term trigger, with a monthly close above that level opening the path to $2.20 and validating the bullish setup, while failure to hold the structure would invalidate it. They outlined two “critical” time windows in April 2027 and April 2028, which they believe could match up with the larger cycle expansions.

The first sequence would see XRP go from $7, $16, $36, $80, and finally $183, while the second, slightly different path aims for $5, $11.50, $24.50, $60, $135, and $300. Recall that the Ripple token managed to snap a 6-month run of losses in April, with even spot XRP ETFs recording their highest inflows in four months.

However, a look at the price charts shows that the asset has barely moved. At the time of writing, it was trading at around $1.40, up less than 1% in the last day and down about 1.4% on the week. Therefore, hitting EGRAG’s upper target of $300 would require XRP to go up at least 200X, with even the more conservative $7 target needing a 5X jump from here, so it’s worth keeping those numbers in perspective.

Market Structure Tells a More Cautious Story

The broader technical picture painted by other market watchers is more grounded, with analyst ChartNerd, in a video posted around the same time, pointing to Fibonacci extension levels at $8, $13, and $27 as realistic cycle targets.

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However, he thinks XRP may first drop to a base somewhere between 70 and 90 cents. “History tells us these deep pullbacks happen first,” ChartNerd said, noting that every major XRP rally since inception has only come after a retest of ascending support levels.

A potential base in 2026 followed by a recovery would still represent a meaningful move from current prices, even if it lands well short of EGRAG’s upper projections.

Whatever the longer-term trajectory, short-term market structure data offer some support for a gradual recovery. An analysis posted Monday by trader CW8900 noted that despite a brief dip triggered by unconfirmed reports of Iranian missile activity near a US warship (later denied by a senior US official), bearish pressure in XRP remained minimal.

“There is almost no increase in bearish bets,” CW wrote, adding that the upward momentum was continuing to build.