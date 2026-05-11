Analyst Predicts Massive Altcoin Rally After Bitcoin Run

According to the analyst, altcoins are running one to three weeks behind BTC, and when they catch up, their percentage gains will be larger.

Crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe posted on X on May 11 that altcoins are beginning to break out to the upside, running one to three weeks behind Bitcoin’s move.

If that lag holds, Van de Poppe says altcoins could deliver gains of 100-300%, depending on momentum and available liquidity.

Altcoins Are Starting to Move

Van de Poppe has been one of the more closely followed voices in crypto through this cycle, and his reasoning is fairly straightforward: Bitcoin moves first, altcoins tend to follow with a delay, and when they do move, the percentage gains are usually far larger.

“If Bitcoin went up 40% from the lows, altcoins can do 100-300% depending on the momentum and the amount of liquidity in the books. We’re in that stage,” he wrote.

That framing got some support from trader Mark Chadwick, who posted that altcoins are “flashing the strongest signals we’ve seen in years.” He pointed to a breakout of a major falling wedge pattern and described last week’s candles as the biggest breakout moves in a long time.

“This is exactly how major alt runs begin,” he wrote, adding that the setup looks even stronger when you factor in the broader backdrop: expanding liquidity, the Russell 2000 hitting all-time highs, and the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025 edging closer to passage.

That last point matters because the Senate Banking Committee is scheduled to meet on May 14 to consider the crypto market structure bill, putting it back on the calendar after previous postponements.

The White House is also pushing Congress for faster action, and if institutional money starts flowing into crypto under a clearer regulatory framework, Chadwick argued, “this market could move on an entirely different scale.”

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Van de Poppe also updated everyone about his own altcoin portfolio. He has put in a total of $160,000 in the portfolio, which is currently worth about $78,000, down by about 50% from the time he bought in but still up from an earlier drop of 75%.

He plans to add another $40,000 in four monthly tranches through September 1, then stop. The reason for that is that he believes the market has likely bottomed and wants to focus on compounding returns rather than putting in more fresh capital.

The Broader Market Is Starting to Cooperate

Van de Poppe’s comments have coincided with a broader improvement in crypto markets.

While Bitcoin was trading at around $81,000 at the time of writing, having been relatively quiet in the last 24 hours and gaining just 0.1%, per CoinGecko, the altcoin picture was more interesting, with several mid-cap tokens posting large gains during the weekend.

As CryptoPotato reported, ONDO and JUP rose more than 20% in a single day, with NEAR, ARB, and ICP also moving higher.

On the other hand, Ethereum is holding near $2,300, even though it dropped about 2.4% in the last 24 hours, while XRP was trading at around $1.45 after earlier rising to a three-week high of $1.50. Meanwhile, their top 10 counterpart, Solana, climbed 11% on the week to around $95.