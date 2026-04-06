Analyst: Near-Zero XRP Liquidity on Binance Could Trigger a Sharp Snap

Cases of low XRP liquidity have been followed by major price moves in one direction or the other; the question is, which way will it go now?

XRP’s 30-day liquidity index on Binance has fallen to near-zero levels, with trading volume collapsing from more than $200 billion in January 2025 to almost nothing today.

That kind of collapse has set up a market that could either snap back hard on the slightest buying pressure or just keep grinding sideways while traders wait for a reason to care.

What the Data Shows

The figures were flagged on Monday by crypto analyst Arthur on X.

“The 30-day Liquidity Index has fallen to historically low levels, close to zero,” he wrote. “Trading volume has gone from over $200 Billion in January 2025 to almost nothing today.”

According to him, this has created two possible situations. First, long-term holders are not selling, which leaves supply on the exchange razor-thin, and if real buying shows up, there is not much in the way to absorb it, possibly triggering sharp upward moves.

The second thesis is less exciting; trader interest has simply evaporated, and thin liquidity is the symptom rather than the setup. All in all, the trader pointed out that in the past, when there was extremely low liquidity, a major price move, either up or down, soon followed.

The chart has something to say, too. Analysis account Alpha Crypto Signal noted that XRP has broken out of a falling wedge on the four-hour timeframe, pushing above the upper trendline and reclaiming a short-term moving average.

The breakout zone is now acting as support. Hold it, and the analysts see a run toward $1.38 to $1.42. Lose it, and the breakout turns into a false alarm. XRP is sitting around $1.34 at the time of writing, up 3.2% over the past 24 hours but down 0.8% on the week, and still roughly 63% off its all-time high of $3.65 from July 2025.

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The token has also shed about 37% over the past year, but is still holding the fourth spot by market cap at around $82.3 billion, just ahead of BNB’s $82.1 billion, though it briefly lost that position earlier Sunday after Bitcoin slipped below $67,000 following fresh news about the Iran conflict.

Broader Headwinds Still in Play

The liquidity story does not exist in isolation. XRP’s spot ETF products, which launched in late 2025 to considerable fanfare, recorded their first net outflow month in March 2026: investors pulled $31.16 million, and eight out of 22 trading days logged zero inflows, according to SoSoValue.

Regardless, some are still making a bull case for the asset. One of them, XRP stalwart EGRAG CRYPTO, argued last week that the current price action echoes a pattern that last appeared between 2020 and 2024, and that a drop to around $0.83 could set up a run toward $8.30 in the next cycle. However, a close above $1.80 in the short term, the analyst warned, would invalidate the whole thesis.