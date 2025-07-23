Bitcoin’s most recent rally has sparked investor conviction rather than the sort of panic selling seen in previous bull cycles.

Key on-chain metrics show a surprising trend: major holders aren’t moving their crypto to exchanges despite prices hovering just below all-time highs.

The Confidence Signal

According to a July 23 post by CryptoQuant analyst Arab Chain, the Bitcoin Flow Pulse (BFP) indicator shows an unusually low volume of BTC heading to exchanges, even after the cryptocurrency hit a record $123,091, per CoinMarketCap, indicating a strong belief in the sustainability of the uptrend.

Historically, spikes in BTC flowing into exchanges were usually signs of the intent to sell, increasing readily available supply, and often foreshadowing price drops. Arab Chain interpreted the absence of such a spike now as a bullish signal of strong hands holding firm.

Bitcoin’s price journey reflects this tug-of-war between confidence and caution. While the asset is up 16.2% over the past month and 8.9% in two weeks, it has entered a consolidation phase since hitting its ATH nine days ago. Data from CoinGecko shows it was trading between $118,042 and $120,222 in the last 24 hours, but is facing resistance near $123,000.

Furthermore, technical analysis from CryptoVizArt suggests there is potential for a deeper correction towards the $107,000 to $111,000 Fibonacci support zone if key near-term levels around $113,000 to $116,000 fail to hold.

Whales Accumulate, Outlook Uncertain

Elsewhere, CryptoQuant also revealed there has been an uptick in retail selling pressure, specifically on Binance. Inflows from smaller traders have jumped significantly on the exchange, and Net Taker Volume has turned negative, probably showing bearish sentiment among this cohort.

Meanwhile, deep-pocketed investors are hoovering up everything in the market. On-chain data shows that $200 million in BTC was withdrawn from exchanges yesterday, suggesting the heavy hitters are capitalizing on the aforementioned retail fear.

The divergence between the activities of these two classes echoes patterns seen earlier this year, when the flagship cryptocurrency rose from $78,000 to $111,000 within a few weeks.

The market is now balanced on a knife-edge. While the low exchange inflows indicated by the BFP hint at strong high-conviction holding, profit-taking in some quarters and persistent retail selling have also introduced near-term headwinds that will need to be accounted for.