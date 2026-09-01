Analyst Declares Bull Market After ETH Breaks Key Monthly Resistance

The monthly close for Ethereum (ETH) has marked its first higher high since the downtrend started in August last year.

Ethereum’s latest monthly candle closed above a key resistance level around $2,470 on August 31, prompting analyst Matthew Hyland to declare on X that the downtrend that started in August 2025 is over.

He framed the close as the first confirmation that a new bull market has started, comparing the current chart structure to the setups that preceded ETH’s 2016 and 2020 rallies.

ETH’s Monthly Chart Flips Bullish

Hyland’s chart runs from ETH’s 2025 peak, hit in August of that year, through a steady run of lower highs and lower lows that bottomed out near $1,500 to $1,600 in June and July of this year.

“ETH confirms a Monthly Higher_High and ends its downtrend that started in August of 2025,” Hyland posted. “The Bears have been slayed. WELCOME TO THE #CRYPTO BULL MARKET!!”

Other traders have been circling the same zone, including DonAlt, who wrote that ETH has “No real resistance till $4k,” pointing to support around $2,100 and warning that a break below $2,000 could send price toward $1,000.

Fellow market watcher Daan Crypto Trades pointed out that ETH has spent the last 11 days pinned between its weekly 200-period moving average and a horizontal support level.

Another analyst, Quantum Ascend, noted that ETH’s monthly candle closed near its 50-month simple moving average with the RSI still deeply oversold, a setup that last showed up in spring 2025, right before the token rallied 3.5x in five months, and he says he’s “expecting a new all-time high” based on the move.

At the time of writing, the second-largest crypto asset was trading above $2,400, up roughly 31% over the past month and 30% in two weeks, while remaining about 50% below its record price of over $4,900 from August last year.

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Network Activity Adds Another Piece

ETH’s price recovery is happening alongside increased network activity. As CryptoPotato reported, Ethereum is approaching 1 million active addresses, despite substantial activity taking place across Layer 2 networks.

That gives the price move some additional context, although active addresses alone cannot establish whether ETH has entered a new long-term cycle. Tron, for example, has more than 4 million active addresses, largely linked to payments and stablecoin transfers.

For now, the cleanest test of Hyland’s thesis is whether ETH can hold the $2,470 breakout area. A sustained move above it would leave the $4,000 region as the next major target cited by traders, while a failure below $2,000 would considerably weaken the bullish structure.

More on Ethereum can be found in our market video below: