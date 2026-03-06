Analysis: Bitcoin Exchange Outflows Signal Holder Conviction Amid Hormuz Crisis

Bitcoin outflows from exchanges continued during the Hormuz crisis, signaling holders are moving coins into cold storage rather than selling.

Bitcoin (BTC) held near $70,000 on March 6 after a geopolitical shock tied to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz pushed energy prices higher and triggered risk-off behavior across global markets.

Despite the turbulence, blockchain data shows BTC continuing to leave exchanges, suggesting many holders are not preparing to sell.

Energy Shock Rattles Markets

Analyst GugaOnChain linked the latest volatility to disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, a major energy shipping route, which remains effectively closed amid the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

The market watcher noted that Brent crude traded near $85 and West Texas Intermediate around $81 as the situation pushed up fuel costs, including a $0.27 increase in U.S. gasoline prices during the week.

According to the same analysis, the shock drained liquidity across global markets and led to outflows of just under $228 million from Bitcoin exchange-traded funds on March 5. However, exchange flow data showed an unusual divergence. Using a seven-day moving average, Bitcoin’s net exchange flows remained negative, meaning more coins were leaving exchanges than entering them. Daily data showed withdrawals of 500 BTC, while the weekly total reached about 6,500 BTC, leaving trading venues.

According to GugaOnChain, such movements often signal that investors are transferring holdings into cold storage, which reduces the supply immediately available for sale.

“Given the notable on-chain resilience, the directive is to adopt a tactical defensive stance, maximizing cash now and awaiting confirmation of a reversal in institutional flows before raising exposure again,” the analyst advised.

Trading Activity Intensifies on Major Exchanges

While coins are leaving exchanges overall, trading activity inside platforms has accelerated. Data shared by Arab Chain on March 6 showed Bitcoin turnover on Binance reaching about 425,000 BTC over the past 30 days, one of the highest readings since December.

Binance’s Bitcoin reserves currently stand near 660,000 BTC, and compared with the 30-day turnover figure, the liquidity ratio sits around 0.64, meaning about 64% of those reserves have been traded or transferred during the period.

That pattern suggests the same coins are changing hands repeatedly within a short time frame, which reflects increased speculative activity and stronger liquidity circulation within the market.

Bitcoin has fallen from a monthly peak attained earlier in the week, with price data from CoinGecko showing the asset trading just under $71,000 at the time of writing, down about 2% in the last 24 hours but still up close to 5% over seven days.

At the moment, the flagship cryptocurrency is sitting between renewed institutional demand and global macro pressure. Exchange withdrawals imply that many holders are waiting rather than rushing to exit positions, even as traders remain active inside the market.