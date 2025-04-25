Crypto markets have shown renewed energy following a period of correction. This has prompted a growing speculation about a possible trend reversal. While it’s too early to call it a full recovery, investor behavior is starting to suggest something more than a temporary bounce.

US investors, for one, appear to be regaining confidence.

US Buyers Lead Charge

Since April 21, Bitcoin has shown signs of a trend reversal. CryptoQuant observed a renewed buying interest from major investors. Notably, whale accumulation on Binance has preceded each rebound, soon mirrored by activity on US-based crypto exchange Coinbase.

This sequence has fueled growing optimism across the crypto market. A key indicator, the consistently positive Coinbase premium, points to steady demand from US investors and minimal resistance from sell-offs. The contrast in market sentiment before and after April 21 signals more than just a temporary recovery.

The analysis suggests that the current movement reflects a deeper structural shift, as confidence among American investors appears to be strengthening alongside improving momentum.

Binance Futures Volumes Surpass $1.04 Trillion

This shift is now visible beyond spot markets. A similar trend reversal appears to be unfolding in the derivatives space as well. As per the latest stats shared by CryptoQuant, Binance has recorded over $1.049 trillion in futures trading volume so far in April 2025, especially fueled by Bitcoin’s recent nearly 10% recovery over the past week.

Interestingly, this is the second-highest monthly volume for Binance this year, trailing only January’s $1.23 trillion and surpassing both February’s $962 billion and March’s $683 billion, with a few more days still remaining.

Other major crypto exchanges are also reporting strong increases. For instance, OKX posted $519.9 billion, while Bitget reached $435.4 billion. Meanwhile, Bybit recorded $409.2 billion, all showing significant month-over-month growth. The rise in futures activity reflects increased market participation and directional conviction.

“The increase in trading volume suggests serious market participation and interest in futures markets during this price move.”