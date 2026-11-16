The allegations remain unverified, and Amber is standing by its denial.

Amber Group has pushed back against a series of allegations circulating online about the company and its management. It has dismissed the claims as false and said its operations remain unaffected.

The crypto firm criticized the spread of private information and personal identification documents linked to the controversy.

Misconduct Claims

The allegations circulated through anonymous messages and online platforms and included claims that co-founder Tony He transferred more than $10 million in client funds to Huobi to trade crypto for personal gain, resulting in the account being frozen.

Other allegations target Director and President of Amber International Holding Limited, Vicky Wang, who has been accused of inappropriate relationships with shareholders and clients, as well as showing favoritism. There are also claims that some client deposit addresses were linked to co-founder Wayne Huo’s home address, bringing Amber’s handling of customer deposits under scrutiny.

Another concern involves Amber’s Fixed Earn products, which are alleged to have functioned as unsecured personal loans in Southeast Asia rather than the investment products clients expected.

Legal Action

The company has rejected the allegations but has not publicly addressed each claim individually in its statement. Instead, the company said it is preserving relevant evidence and may pursue legal action over alleged defamation, unauthorized disclosure of confidential company information, and violations of personal privacy.

“Beyond these false allegations, the dissemination of personal identification documents and other private information represents a serious breach of personal privacy. Such actions cross a clear line. We respect legitimate public discussion, but it must be grounded in facts and respect for individual privacy.”

At the time of writing, there was no indication that regulators had stepped in or launched any formal probe into the claims. The company had also not faced any publicly reported wave of client withdrawals or disruptions to its platform linked to the controversy.

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