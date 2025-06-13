American retail giants Amazon and Walmart are reportedly considering the possibility of launching their own stablecoins.

This move could potentially change how consumers pay for goods online while helping large retailers reduce costly transaction fees.

A Cheaper Payment Alternative

According to the Wall Street Journal, both companies are mulling whether to create brand-specific coins or to adopt external stablecoins through a possible merchant-led consortium.

Amazon’s efforts are still in the early planning stages. Sources familiar with the matter said the firm is discussing the potential for an in-house token that could be used for purchases on its platform. Walmart is also weighing similar options and has been lobbying for reforms in the payment space that would support digital payment innovation.

By using stablecoins, the mega retailers could bypass traditional financial systems where merchants currently pay 1% to 3% per card transaction. This fee can add up to billions of dollars annually for companies processing high transaction volumes. Stablecoins offer an opportunity to cut these costs, with the added benefit of nearly instant settlement times compared to the one to three business days required for card payments.

The move comes as other major e-commerce players begin to adopt stablecoin-based transaction systems. Shopify recently announced plans to fully integrate USD Coin (USDC) payments into its platform via Coinbase’s Ethereum Layer-2 network, Base.

The feature is being launched through Shopify Payments and Shop Pay, with the official kick-off date set for the end of this year. The payment mechanism is also already available to selected merchants and includes incentives such as 1% cash back in local currency for customers.

Execution Still Dependent on Clear Regulation

However, future stablecoin use by major retailers could depend on upcoming legislation. The proposed GENIUS Act, which aims to create a clear regulatory framework for such digital assets in the United States, recently cleared another procedural step but still requires approval from both the Senate and the House.

The final Senate vote on the bill has been scheduled for June 17. In the meantime, trade groups have been actively engaging with lawmakers to support its passage. The Merchants Payments Coalition believes that clear rules for stablecoins would enable lower-cost payment options and introduce more competition to Visa and Mastercard.

Meanwhile, major U.S. banks like JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo are also in the early stages of discussions about launching a joint stablecoin venture.