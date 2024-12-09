Amazon shareholders have called on the tech giant to consider Bitcoin as a treasury asset, arguing that this could protect shareholder value while aligning with emerging financial trends.

The resolution requests Amazon’s board to assess the long-term benefits of incorporating Bitcoin into its treasury strategy.

Bitcoin’s Appeal Grows

Amazon shareholders, guided by the conservative think tank National Center for Public Policy Research (NCPPR), have proposed an important strategy urging the tech giant to allocate part of its $88 billion in cash reserves to Bitcoin.

This proposal is driven by the growing recognition of Bitcoin’s potential as a hedge against inflation, a concern highlighted by the NCPPR’s assertion that traditional metrics like the Consumer Price Index (CPI) may understate actual inflation rates, which it estimates closer to 10%.

Emphasizing Bitcoin’s historical performance, the NCPPR argued that despite its volatility, the asset has consistently outpaced traditional financial instruments such as corporate bonds. The proposal pointed out several prominent examples of corporate Bitcoin adoption, like MicroStrategy, which holds over 402,000 BTC valued at $40 billion, and Tesla, further substantiating this claim.

Analysts speculate that if Amazon embraces Bitcoin, it could catalyze a broader corporate shift, potentially influencing giants like Apple. Industry voices, including Binance’s Changpeng Zhao, have amplified this push, advocating Bitcoin payments as the next logical step for Amazon.

Microsoft Faces Push for Bitcoin Diversification

The proposal comes a little over a month after the think tank announced plans to propose a Bitcoin Diversification Assessment at Microsoft’s annual shareholder meeting on December 10.

The proposal, detailed in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), advocated for Microsoft to consider Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and macroeconomic pressures. It suggests allocating at least 1% of the company’s total assets to the cryptocurrency.

Microsoft’s board, on the other hand, opposed the idea and requested the shareholders to vote against it. The board argues that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have already been assessed in the company’s financial strategies and continue to be monitored for potential opportunities.

Earlier this month, Michael Saylor, co-founder of MicroStrategy, recently urged Microsoft’s board of directors with a proposal urging the company to adopt Bitcoin on a larger scale.