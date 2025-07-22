Around three-quarters of altcoins are at resistance, and this is where “altseasons either start or fail,” reported Swissblock on Monday.

The firm used a market impulse indicator to report that weak altseasons occur when Bitcoin is strong, characterized by “short bursts and limited rotation.”

Meanwhile, strong altseasons require real capital flow where Bitcoin loses relative strength, dominance drops, altcoins break out broadly, it stated, before adding:

“We’re at that decision point now. Bitcoin is slowing down, capital rotation has started.”

75% of altcoins are at resistance. This is where altseasons either start or fail. Weak altseasons (light green area) happen when Bitcoin is strong — short bursts, limited rotation. Strong altseasons require real capital flow: Bitcoin loses relative strength, dominance drops,… pic.twitter.com/BsS0poagUk — Swissblock (@swissblock__) July 21, 2025

Altseason Indicators

Bitcoin has retreated 4.7% from its all-time high, dipping below $117,000 briefly during the Tuesday morning Asian trading session.

Additionally, its dominance has also declined 8.5% to below 59% over the past few weeks, mainly at the expense of Ethereum, which has been on fire.

Meanwhile, Ethereum’s dominance has surged 37% since late June to reach 11.8% as the asset has pumped more than 60% over the past 30 days.

Analyst “Mister Crypto” observed that the altseason index had returned to the 50 level, which is a clear signal that the rotation into altcoins could be underway.

The Altseason Index just hit 51. IT’S HAPPENING! pic.twitter.com/WWSayMP2iP — Mister Crypto (@misterrcrypto) July 21, 2025

Analyst ‘Titan of Crypto’ observed a cup and handle chart formation on the multi-year timeframe leading into this altseason. “Once it breaks, the altseason that most have given up on will finally ignite,” they said.

“Altcoins have taken the initiative,” Alex Kuptsikevich, FxPro chief market analyst, said in a note to investors before adding that Bitcoin has not been able to maintain its growth over the past week.

“At such moments, enthusiasts carefully reduce their positions in BTC, increasing them in altcoins.”

Nevertheless, the CoinGlass bull market peak indicator shows that none of the 30 different metrics indicate that we are near the peak of the bull market yet.

Crypto Market Outlook

All crypto assets are in decline today with total market capitalization falling to a weekly low of $3.95 trillion at the time of writing.

Bitcoin has slid from its intraday high of over $119,500 to fall below $117,000 briefly before consolidating at this level over the past few hours.

Ethereum, which hit a seven-month high on Monday, had dipped below $3,700 at the time of writing, but was still up 24% over the past week.

Solana was bucking the trend with a 5% gain to top $200 for the first time since February, but the rest were in the red, cooling off from recent gains.