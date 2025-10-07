Altseason Calls Intensify as Crypto Market Cap Hits Record $4.4T

Crypto markets are at their highest levels in history, and altcoins are finally starting to catch up with their big brother.

The total crypto market capitalization reached an all-time high of $4.4 trillion in late trading on Monday, according to CoinGecko.

The move was primarily driven by Bitcoin, which notched a new all-time high of $126,000, but the altcoins were also on the move, spurring analysts to renew calls for altseason.

Crypto markets have had a solid year, climbing 30% year-to-date as more than $1 trillion has entered the space since Jan. 1. Nevertheless, gold has outperformed crypto in 2025 with a 50% gain to come just shy of a new all-time high of $4,000 on Tuesday morning.

Devaluing Dollar Pushing Up Risk Assets

Analyst ‘Daan Crypto Trades’ noted the ATH, adding that the crypto market cap is “only” trading around 12% higher than the 2024 highs when it reached $3.9 trillion.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is down about the same amount over the same period, “just pushing every risk asset up over the last year.”

The $TOTAL Crypto Market Cap has made a new all time high. The previous consolidation took about 3 months right on top of the late 2024 post election highs. All in all, the crypto market cap only trades ~12% higher than those 2024 highs as we speak. Meanwhile, $DXY (USD) is… https://t.co/ED3ILiCj4m pic.twitter.com/UZZKGiIs2x — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) October 7, 2025

The altcoins are now beginning to move again, Henrik Zeberg, head macro economist at Swissblock, commented.

He added that first was off the lows in April, followed by a long consolidation period in May and June, and now “we are about to see wave three” altcoins and the “coming moves will be massive.”

Crypto analyst ‘KALEO’ commented on Bitcoin dominance, which has climbed 2% from mid-September but has started to slow down now.

“If this continues to bleed out like expected, the crazy part of altseason should kick off when support breaks beneath ~50%. We may be in the early innings, but one way or another altseason is still here.”

However, altseason indicators from the Blockchain Center, Bitget, CoinMarketCap, and CryptoRank were reading 69, 55, 62, and 63, respectively, suggesting that we’re not quite there yet.

Today’s Top Altcoins

Ether is one of today’s top performers with a 4% daily gain to top $4,700 at the time of writing.

BNB was also on fire, surging more than 5% to a new all-time high $1,248 during Tuesday trading in Asia.

Dogecoin had gained 5.5% to reach $0.266, while Chainlink surged 7.7% to $23.50. Today’s top 100 altcoin is Plasma (XPL), adding 17% on the day to reach $1.04.