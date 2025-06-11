Bitcoin’s price attempted to take down the $110,000 level and perhaps head to a new all-time high once again hours ago, but it didn’t see much success.

Many altcoins have posted mindblowing gains over the past 24-48 hours, led by Uniswap’s notable 16% surge and SPX’s 15% pump.

BTC Flirts With New ATH

The primary cryptocurrency experienced a substantial correction at the end of the past business week amid the public spat between US President Donald Trump and former ally Elon Musk. At the time, BTC plummeted to a multi-week low of under $100,500.

Although some expected a breakdown to a five-digit price territory, the bulls stepped up and didn’t allow another decline. Just the opposite, bitcoin started to recover some ground and went back to $104,000-$106,000 during the weekend.

The market started to pick up once the new business week began, and BTC shot above $110,500 on Tuesday for the first time in about 14 days. It was stopped there at first, but the bulls tried once again in the past 6 hours. However, to no avail so far, and BTC is back to just under $110,000. Here are the most vital support and resistance lines on the way to a fresh peak.

For now, its market cap has remained sluggish at $2.180 trillion, while its dominance over the alts has been reduced to under 61%.

HYPE’s New ATH

HYPE continues to be the rockstar of the altcoin space, registering frequent all-time highs. The latest came earlier today when the asset jumped to almost $43 after a double-digit surge.

However, there are even bigger gainers over the past 24 hours, as UNI has soared by 16%, followed by SPX (15%), XDC (13%), OP (12%), A (12%), and ARB (11%).

The top performers from the larger-cap altcoins include AAVE, BCH, LINK, SOL, and DOGE, with price increases of up to 7%.

Ethereum soared to $2,800 earlier today but was stopped, while XRP continues to fight with the $2.3 resistance.

The crypto market cap is up by almost $50 billion and now sits at $3.580 trillion.