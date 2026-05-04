Altcoins With Double-Digit Gains as Bitcoin Rocketed to 3-Month High: Market Watch

Bitcoin’s weekend sluggishness came to an end on Monday morning with a notable price surge above $80,500 for the first time since late January.

Most altcoins are also in the green today, with ETH going close to $2,400 and XRP reclaiming the $1.40 level. ZEC, UNI, WLFI, and ONDO are the top performers from the larger caps.

BTC Jumped Past $80K

The previous business week also began with a price surge to $79,500 at the time, but it was quickly stopped, and BTC plunged to under $76,000 by Tuesday. More volatility ensued on Wednesday before and after the third FOMC meeting for the year as BTC jumped to $78,000 ahead of the event and dipped to under $75,000 once it concluded, and it became known that the Fed won’t change the rates.

Bitcoin rebounded in the following few days, especially on Friday, after reports that Iran had sent a new peace proposal to the US. BTC jumped to almost $79,000 before it was stopped after Trump rejected it. During the mostly quiet weekend, bitcoin pumped once again to $79,200 after another proposal was sent, but the same scenario repeated once Washington said no.

The cryptocurrency went on the run in the early Monday hours, rocketing past $80,000 for the first time since January 31. It touched $80,600 on some exchanges before it was stopped and now sits inches below $80,000.

Its market capitalization has climbed to $1.6 trillion, while its dominance over the alts stands tall at 58.5% on CG.

Alts With Double-Digit Pumps

Ethereum is up to $2,370 after a 2.6% increase today, XRP is up to $1.41, while BNB has neared $630. Solana has tapped $85, while DOGE is up by 4% to a local low of over $0.11. XMR has reclaimed the $400 resistance after a 4% jump. ZEC is above $410 following a notable 7.3% surge daily.

The top 100 alts have a new rep, SKYAI. The token has skyrocketed by 40% daily to $0.60, making it the best performer. DASH (30%), SIREN (20%), and ONDO (11%) complete the double-digit price gainers club.

The total crypto market cap has added over $50 billion in a day and is up to $2.730 trillion on CG.