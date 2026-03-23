Altcoin Shock: Pi Network (PI) Surpassed by This Viral Crypto

PI Network is losing grounds and another viral altcoin has managed to overtake it already.

Pi Network’s price performance over the past 10 or so days has been quite disappointing but also roughly in line with the rest of the market.

After soaring to a high that we hadn’t seen since November last year, close to $0.30, PI’s price has been in a freefall and currently trades at $0.19. That said, the cryptocurrency is up by almost 10% over the past 30 days, but has lost more than 81% over the past year and 12% over the past two weeks alone, according to CoinGecko.

As mentioned above, PI’s price action in the past days isn’t isolated and mirrors the broader crypto market. Bitcoin’s price tumbled below $70K today and is down more than 10% since last week, causing a lot of altcoins to lose value as well.

SIREN Overtaking Pi Network in Total Market Cap

And while the above has been happening, one viral altcoin is completely defying the market trend and exploding in value. SIREN is up by more than 95% in the past 24 hours, surpassing Pi Network. Its market capitalization soared to over $2 billion, compared with PI’s $1.88 billion.

More impressively, the cryptocurrency is up a whopping 545% in the last two weeks and 101% today. This brings its total monthly gains to a whopping 1200%, begging the question: What bear market?

As CryptoPotato reported yesterday (following yet another massive surge), SIREN is an “AI-powered cryptocurrency project operating on the BNB Chain that combines decentralized finance (DeFi) and artificial intelligence for automated trading, risk management, and intelligent order matching.”

These moves come on significant activity as well, with the 24-hour trading volume hitting $150 million. Interestingly enough, almost $50 million of that is taking place on the decentralized exchange PancakeSwap.

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