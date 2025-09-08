As crypto markets gear up for another volatile week, fresh data spotlights five altcoins to watch. Binance’s Netflow metric highlights major outflows in Fetch.ai (FET), Amp (AMP), and Synthetix (SNX), among others.

These signals point to rising buyer confidence while rivals face mounting selling pressure.

Next Big Winners

According to the report shared by CryptoQuant, Binance’s latest Altcoin Netflow Heatmap reveals that FET, AMP, SNX, 0x (ZRX), and Ankr (ANKR) have registered notable outflows from the crypto exchange. This is often a sign of growing investor confidence and potential bullish momentum.

Such moves indicate traders are increasingly transferring these assets away from exchanges, possibly into long-term holdings or staking, which validates expectations of upward price action. The same cannot be said for other tokens, such as Polygon (MATIC), Chiliz (CHZ), Sui (SUI), Yield Guild Games (YGG), and Ethereum Name Service (ENS), which have recorded strong inflows, typically indicating selling pressure may build in the near term.

Among all, FET, AMP, and SNX stand out with the most pronounced outflows, which makes them the primary altcoins to watch as the market heads into a potentially active trading week.

Such exchange flows do not exist in isolation. Instead, they tie directly into larger market cycles that many analysts believe remain incomplete.

Mega Altseason Loading?

As recently reported, the Altseason Index currently sits at 65, which shows strength but is still far from the blow-off 90+ readings seen at true tops. Meanwhile, Bitcoin dominance has broken its three-year uptrend, which has historically been a precursor to capital rotating into alts.

ETH/BTC has also reclaimed its Gaussian channel for the first time in five years, which is a bullish sign of relative strength. Additionally, current oversold levels in altcoins mirror earlier accumulation phases that previously sparked explosive market upswings.

Even pseudonymous crypto analyst Ash Crypto pointed to BTC dominance showing signs of breaking down from its long-standing upward channel. According to him, history may repeat – just like past breakdowns unleashed huge capital rotations into altcoins, the next 4-6 weeks could trigger another.

He argued that this development will mark the start of a “Mega Altseason” between October and March, when billions are expected to flow from Bitcoin into altcoins.