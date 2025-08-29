CryptoQuant’s BTC.D or Bitcoin Dominance metric trends indicate that the 50-week EMA has been decisively broken while the weekly closed below this key level for the past three weeks.

This technical signal strongly indicated a shift in market momentum away from Bitcoin and toward altcoins, and confirmed what many traders have anticipated: the start of the 2025 Altcoin Season.

Altseason Here?

While this development points to the beginning of a broader bull run, it is important to note that this is a long-term weekly chart perspective, not a short-term price prediction.

Altcoins are unlikely to “moon” immediately, but the market conditions are now favorable for steady gains over the coming months. For investors, this means a period where strategic portfolio positioning, patience, and disciplined risk management will be critical.

The next four months could set the stage for significant altcoin performance through 2026.

Double Analysis Confirms Altseason

The altcoin market cap is seeing the formation of a potential cup-and-handle, which is a classic bullish continuation pattern. If this setup plays out as expected, prominent crypto analyst ‘Titan of Crypto’ said that it could mark the beginning of a powerful breakout, which could propel altcoins into a strong uptrend.

The “cup” reflects the multi-year consolidation period following the 2021 peak, while the developing “handle” depicts a final phase of price compression before a surge. This breakout could fuel one of the loudest and most aggressive altcoin seasons yet.

Meanwhile, another analyst, Bitbull’s observation points to a major structural weakness in Bitcoin dominance. They noted that it hasn’t been this fragile in the past four years.

Typically, during Bitcoin sell-offs, BTC dominance rises as investors retreat to safety, but the current market shows the opposite as even Bitcoin dumps aren’t boosting dominance. Instead, every former support level is flipping into resistance, a bearish sign for BTC’s market share.