Over the past few weeks, crypto investors have been rotating their capital from bitcoin (BTC) into altcoins. That trend has not stopped. In fact, the market is witnessing a growing risk appetite among traders.

According to a weekly report by the crypto exchange Bitfinex, this trend is also evident in open interest ratios. Investors are deploying high leverage on volatile assets. As this dynamic of excessive speculation continues to build beneath the surface, the market structure becomes weaker and more vulnerable to liquidation cascades.

Altcoin Momentum Builds

Bitcoin remains structurally strong, but its open interest dominance is declining. This metric has fallen from 51% to 41% in three months, signaling a shift in trader positioning within the derivatives landscape.

Within this period, Ethereum’s open interest dominance has risen from 17% to 26% and altcoins have seen their dominance remain stable in the low 30s. This growth reflects renewed interest in ether (ETH) amid improving narratives. This season is driven by capital rotation between different altcoins, speculative surges, and continuous listings on major exchanges.

Traders are now looking beyond BTC to capture gains in ETH and trending cryptocurrencies. While this dynamic is favorable for the altcoin sector in the short term, it introduces greater systemic fragility, with fragmented capital across volatile assets. Analysts say this can amplify liquidation events, making the market vulnerable to sharp reversals and exaggerated volatility.

“If momentum stalls or unexpected macro or regulatory news emerges, this leverage can unwind rapidly, potentially exacerbating downside moves across the altcoin complex,” Bitfinex analysts said, adding that risk management is increasingly important at this market phase.

Market Becomes More Fragile

Furthermore, the ratio of altcoin to BTC liquidations has increased. As BTC witnessed a sharp decline between July 23 and 25, the trend was magnified across altcoins. The market saw $1.46 billion in long liquidations, with BTC alone accounting for $370 million.

Although the impact of this plunge was modest on BTC, leveraged traders took a significant hit. With $1.1 billion wiped out in long liquidations, Bitfinex says the market has become overcrowded on the long side.

Meanwhile, the market is already highly sensitive to volatility, as seen in daily liquidations over the last 30 days. Analysts found that average daily liquidations have exceeded $350 million across both long and short positions in the last four weeks. This trend could become more aggressive as traders continue to utilize leverage across altcoins.