The primary cryptocurrency has fallen by over 20% in the past month, but recent whale activity suggests the real bottom has yet to form.

Waning institutional interest also signals more pain ahead, with several analysts warning the price could crash to multi-year lows in the short term.

Whales Push the Sell Button

Instead of stacking BTC at a discount, large investors apparently believe the asset is on the verge of a further collapse. According to Ali Martinez, they have sold or redistributed 48,618 coins (worth nearly $3.4 billion) in the last two weeks alone, reducing their total holdings to around 13.68 million units.

Such aggressive offloading floods an already fragile market with coins and signals a clear lack of conviction among BTC’s most influential holders. Their actions may spread panic across the community, prompting smaller players to cash out as well, thus intensifying the sell-off.

The whales’ distribution isn’t the only bearish element. Heavy outflows from spot BTC ETFs suggest that pension funds, hedge funds, and other risk-averse institutions have been trimming their exposure, adding another major roadblock to a sustained recovery. As CryptoPotato reported, investors pulled more than $1 billion from these investment vehicles last week.

A growing number of analysts warn that Bitcoin faces an even sharper downturn ahead. X user Mookie believes that if it fails to reclaim $66,500, it could crash toward the July low of around $57,700.

Whale Scan was more bearish, arguing that the asset has been perfectly mirroring the pattern from 2017 and 2021 and predicting a potential meltdown to $35,000 in the next less than two weeks.

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Somewhat expected, the well-known crypto critic Peter Schiff also chipped in. He thinks that if BTC breaks below $50K, it could collapse all the way down to the 2022 low of around $16,500.

The Bottom is Here

Despite the unfavorable market conditions, Altcoin Sherpa and Merlijn The Trader offered some much-needed optimism, signaling that it isn’t all doom and gloom for Bitcoin. The former claimed the current levels represent the local bottom, but the analyst remains unsure how long it will take for the asset to start a meaningful rebound.

“Great entries rarely stick around for a long time, and any ideas for an immediate move seem a bit stale at this point,” they stated.

The latter noted that BTC has plummeted in a similar fashion after the previous US midterm elections in 2014, 2018, and 2022, and a year after the vote it was higher every time. He predicted that a pump above $65,700 could open the door to a rise toward $95,000 and eventually $107,500. At the same time, he warned that a dip below $60K on the weekly timeframe would invalidate the scenario.