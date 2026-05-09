All Ripple Roads Lead Up? Analyst Maps 3 Bullish Outcomes for XRP

Here's how XRP can skyrocket by at least 1,000%.

Although most of the market saw notable gains over the past few weeks, with BTC surging to a multi-month peak at almost $83,000, Ripple’s cross-border token couldn’t really mimic the rally and was rejected at $1.45.

Since then, the bears have resumed control, pushing it below $1.40, which allowed BNB to retake its position as the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

Yet, popular analyst EGRAG CRYPTO remains highly bullish on XRP’s long-term future and laid out three different scenarios. Interestingly, all of them envision quadruple-digit gains.

The XXXX% Road Ahead

The recent X post from EGRAG, titled “which historical EMA ribbon move is most likely,” begins with a brief history lesson, suggesting that XRP has typically exploded “after reclaiming and expanding away from the EMA Ribbon.” In the three past cycles cited by the analyst, the asset rocketed by 2,400%, 1,000%, and 1,250%, respectively.

Although all of these predictions seem quite bullish at the moment, EGRAG believes one stands out as the most probable based on the current macro structure, liquidity conditions, cycle maturity, and realities of market cap expansion.

It’s the middle scenario, which foresees a 1,250% price pump for XRP. According to EGRAG, it has a 50-55% chance of materializing as it “aligns best with current cycle structure and broader market conditions.”

The 1,000% move has a smaller 30-35% probability chance, while the wildcard 2,400% prediction is the least probable, with 10-15% odds.

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#XRP – Which Historical EMA Ribbon Move Is Most Likely? 👀 On the Weekly Time Frame, #XRP has historically exploded AFTER reclaiming and expanding away from the EMA Ribbon. Historical expansions:

⚪ White Move:🚀 ~2,400%

🔵 Blue Move:🚀 ~1,000%

🟢 Green Move: 🚀 ~1,250% Now… pic.twitter.com/L0U9Z5mJTs — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) May 8, 2026

Reality Check

Although EGRAG mentioned that these scenarios need to be checked, especially in terms of potential market cap expansions, to see whether they sound viable, it’s still worth noting that even the most modest prediction requires a massive rally. If XRP is to skyrocket by just 1,000%, it would still put its price at roughly $15 per token. The ‘most probable’ 1,250% scenario envisions a surge to $19, while the most bullish puts the token at $35.

Let’s just quickly examine the first two targets, as even EGRAG wasn’t too optimistic about the last one. If XRP taps $15, its market capitalization would need to be close to $1 trillion (with a T, yes). Consequently, a surge to $19 would make it a $1.250 trillion asset.

Just to put things into perspective – there’s only one cryptocurrency with a market cap beyond those numbers. And, overall, there are only 13-14 global assets bigger than that. So, we are not saying that XRP at $13 sounds impossible, but it would require nothing short of a miracle, especially given the current market environment.