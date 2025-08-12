One of the leading tech companies in Europe is uniting with a framework focused on security and confidentiality.

Anonymity With a Worldwide Reach

Shared to CryptoPotato via a news release, the Aleo Network Foundation, the non-profit organization responsible for the health of the Aleo Network has announced a partnership with Revolut today.

The former develops infrastructure focused on privacy and compliance that powers secure and programmable payments. The fintech firm has over 60 million customers worldwide and will feature the ALEO token on its app.

Revolut is currently one of Europe’s more crypto-friendly corporations, offering a platform to trade and store digital assets.

What the Aleo Network will bring to the partnership is a blockchain ecosystem layer powered by zero-knowledge (ZK) cryptography. It will provide foundational infrastructure that other blockchains, stablecoins, and enterprises can integrate to achieve parity in terms of privacy and compliance.

With MiCA regulations now establishing clear standards across continental Europe, the road is clear for innovation and private payments. The merging of the privacy layer and Revolut can help mold the future of blockchain systems for institutions and developers alike, powering the next generation of technology focused on digital assets.

Speaking on the matter was Josh Hawkings, EVP of Strategy, Polyci & Communications, who said:

“Joining forces with Revolut reinforces our mission to embed privacy at the foundation of tomorrow’s financial systems. […] By treating privacy not as a barrier but as a catalyst for innovation and compliance, we’re helping to ensure that blockchain continues to evolve as a tool for empowerment, and not surveillance. This listing brings us closer to a future where privacy is a core feature, not an afterthought, in the global financial stack.”