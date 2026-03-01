AI Predicts Pi Network (PI) Price at the end of March, The Answer Might Shock You

One of the most popular AI models gives a shocking answer to a pressing question regarding PI's price at the end of this month.

It goes without saying that the clock is officially ticking. We’re already in March, meaning that the close of the first quarterly window is upon us, and millions of people holding the native token of Pi Network are wondering: what will the PI price be?

Well, we’ve produced countless reports based on the thoughts of prominent and well-known analysts in the space, but for this one, we turned to Gemini – one of the most popular AI models out there.

After all, if AI is the future, why not try seeing the reasoning and justification of a price model? So, we asked it directly – what will the price of PI be at the end of this month? The answer is very interesting.

Generating PI Price Predictions for Various Scenarios

First things first, Gemini went on to describe three scenarios for the PI price this month, somewhat expectedly covering all angles. The model called them “The Doomsday Bot,” “The Boring Realist,” and “The Hopium Generator.” Clearly, its crypto slang is somewhat stuck in 2021, but let’s ignore that for now.

The first scenario predicts PI’s price to dump to $0.14 or lower by the end of the month. The reasoning is that impatient early adopters will aggressively dump their bags the second they get a shred of liquidity following more KYC migration unlocks.

The second one predicts a chop – a sideways price action, where the “Pi Core team continues its notoriously methodical and slow approach.” Gemini says the token could continue trading in a relatively narrow range between $0.17 and $0.20.

Last but not least, we have the bullish take, which sees the price shooting above $0.50 – a 3x increase in what the AI calculates as the “perfect storm scenario.” This would require the network to successfully bridge millions of users into spending participants and surprise major exchange listings.

So, up until now, the AI model doesn’t take any chances and covers pretty much any scenario – from bearish, to sideways, to positive. Sounds an awful lot like a veteran analyst, right?

But here’s the twist.

Gemini’s Reality Check

In its last paragraph, Gemini set its foot firmly on the ground, saying:

“Before you go financing a Lambo based on the Hopium Generator, let’s look at the facts. With PI sitting around $0.17 and an estimated circulating supply of over 9.4 billion tokens, jumping to $0.5, let alone the wild $314,159 numbers you see on X – would require billions of dollars in actual capital to enter the ecosystem.”

The model urges users to keep their expectations in check as the end of the quarter closes in.