In Q1 2025, the dapp industry maintained its strength despite a mild dip in activity. Although the crypto market had solid momentum leading up to Trump’s presidency, sentiment shifted quickly afterward and ended up triggering a decline in asset prices.

Historically, such downturns reduce user engagement with decentralized applications. Still, daily unique active wallets (dUAW) only slipped by 3% from the previous quarter, falling to 24 million.

According to Dapp Radar’s latest report, the user base has remained relatively stable. Within this space, AI and Social dapps emerged as top performers. The AI category was found to have experienced a 29% rise in activity as it 2.6 million dUAW. Social dapps also grew steadily, increasing by 10% to reach 2.8 million dUAW.

DeFi Struggles But Solana Dominates Top Dapps

DeFi was hit hardest in Q1 2025, which recorded a 15% drop that Dapp Radar attributed to reduced trading activity from the previous quarter. Despite the setback, it continues to lead among dapp sectors, even as its dominance slipped by nearly 4%. Blockchain gaming also declined slightly.

Among the top dapps by user activity, Layer 1 network Solana remains dominant while powering three of the top five platforms. Pump.fun, for one, which allows token launches on Solana, saw an impressive 112% increase in usage this quarter. The spike highlighted the continued hype around meme coins despite broader volatility in the market.

NFT Market Cools in Q1

The NFT market stumbled at the beginning of 2025, as Q1 trading volume fell to $1.5 billion. This is 24% drop from the previous quarter. While total sales only declined by 10%, this points to a reduction in high-value transactions rather than user engagement. Falling token prices, particularly Ethereum’s, may have driven this shift. Lower valuations hit overall volume harder than participation, which indicated continued interest in NFTs despite a challenging environment.

While OKX ranked highest in NFT trading volume, OpenSea saw the most transactions, owing in part to its OS2 beta release on February 13. This upgrade brought a sleek new UI and support for 14 more blockchains. Blur kept pace in terms of volume but saw just 7% of OpenSea’s sales. Meanwhile, CryptoPunks remains a staple collection, though rising prices have placed it out of reach for many average users.