Bitcoin topped $94,400 on Wednesday in a fresh monthly high as investor interest in risk assets grew, spurred by easing trade war tensions and shifting monetary policies in the US. Interestingly, recent market activity on the largest crypto exchange has highlighted a significant shift in buying pressure.

In fact, CryptoQuant revealed that buyers are asserting control, and Binance is at the forefront of these changes.

Market Shift on Binance

Over the past month, the ratio has jumped by almost 19%, with a 7-day increase of 6.2%. This is indicative of an uptick in aggressive buying activity. This surge suggests that market participants are no longer waiting for favorable prices but are proactively filling sell orders, a move often associated with confident traders willing to accept market slippage in exchange for establishing positions.

CryptoQuant stated that the importance of this shift lies in Binance’s role as a dominant exchange, where these aggressive taker orders are having a direct impact on price movements. As these movements occur primarily on Binance, the exchange’s influence appears to be overpowering broader market sentiment, potentially driving reactions on other platforms.

The taker buy/sell ratio provides a real-time gauge of market conviction, and the current spike paints a clear picture of a market led by buyers. With these trends in mind, analysts and traders will likely continue to keep a close watch on the taker ratio as a key signal of future market direction.

Surge in Aggressive Buying Pressure

Supporting this observation, Bitcoin’s net taker volume on Binance has reached a new monthly high of nearly $62 million. This record volume further evidenced the aggressive buying activity taking place.

A high net-taker volume indicates that significant capital is actively flowing into the market, which validates the notion that buyers are in control. With this volume surge, Binance continues to dominate the current market landscape, with its influence extending beyond just price action to broader market reactions.

With regards to the market trajectory, the analytics team at B2BINPAY believes that it is “Bitcoin season” all the way. In a statement to CryptoPotato, the team noted,

“Bitcoin has broken through a key price range at $88,760. At the moment, it’s heading toward liquidity levels around $95,000 and $99,500. If it manages to break through those, we’re likely headed for an all-time high. Currently, the setup looks bullish. That said, it’s important for Bitcoin to hold above the $83,000 range. A pullback to $85,000-$84,000 would still be acceptable for the continuation of the upward trend.”