After XRPC, the Race Is On: Which XRP ETF Will Hit the Market Next?

Eric Balchunas speculated which would be the next spot XRP ETF to hit the US markets.
Jordan Lyanchev
Published on: Nov 16, 2025 @ 07:54 UTC

The cryptocurrency market has long outgrown the niche financial spot it was given by TradFi, with BTC and several altcoins surging in popularity among various types of investors with the launch of exchange-traded funds tracking their performance.

Ripple’s XRP joined the list on Thursday when Canary Capital’s XRPC launched on the Nasdaq after clearing out a few hurdles. The demand for it, as well as the recently released Bitwise SOL ETF, is more than evident, especially on their respective first days of trading. The question now is which ETF is coming next?

So, Who’s Next?

Eric Balchunas, the senior ETF expert at Bloomberg, recently outlined the latest SEC guidance for exchange-traded fund issuers. 2025 has been the year with the most ETFs launched ever, with September and October breaking all records. Balchunas believes the new guidance will only accelerate the effectiveness of filings, aiming to clear some backlog.

As such, he guessed that some of the many cryptocurrency-based ETF applications that didn’t follow Canary Capital’s path to submit an 8-A filing with the watchdog will try to do so soon.

In terms of which financial vehicle will be the next to see the light of day, Balchunas noted that Bitwise’s XRP ETF should have the upper hand.

The Impressive Demand

Recall that the Solana staking ETF launched by Bitwise in late October broke the first-day trading volume for the year with $56 million. However, the XRPC debut was even more impressive, with the trading volume surging to almost $60 million.

Balchunas outlined this significant demand and noted that the difference with the third place is quite substantial, as its trading volume on the first day was more than $20 million lower.

Jordan Lyanchev
Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.