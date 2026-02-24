After Crashes, Hacks, and FTX, a Veteran Investor Says This Is the Real Bitcoin Danger

A veteran bull said that the Bitcoin Core team is "fighting the last war."

The blockchain’s quantum conundrum is intensifying, raising fresh concerns about whether Bitcoin can survive the long-term threat posed by quantum computing.

A veteran bull has warned that it poses Bitcoin’s first truly existential risk, but is being ignored.

“Fighting the Last War”

Charles Edwards, founder of Capriole Investments, said he is more concerned about Bitcoin’s future today than at any point across multiple market cycles, while citing the growing threat posed by quantum computing.

In a post on X, Edwards explained that he had previously remained confident through extreme price crashes, exchange shutdowns, hacks, and major frauds such as the collapse of FTX. He said those events never undermined his long-term outlook on Bitcoin.

However, the current risk is different in nature, according to Edwards, who warned that Bitcoin’s existing cryptographic defenses are not adequate to withstand advances in quantum technology. He compared the situation to outdated military strategies being deployed against modern warfare, and stated that Bitcoin “does not stand a chance” without adaptation.

The investor also added that the most troubling aspect is not only the severity of the quantum threat itself, but what he described as the dismissal and lack of urgency surrounding the issue.

CryptoQuant founder Ki Young Ju had also voiced concerns about the growing quantum computing threat facing Bitcoin. He said that protecting the network may require difficult decisions. One potential solution, according to Ju, could be freezing older Bitcoin addresses as part of a quantum-resistant upgrade.

He added that implementing such changes would be challenging, as the crypto community has often struggled to agree on protocol updates. Ju even went on to add that assets considered secure today may not remain safe if quantum technology continues to advance.

Industry Remains Divided

Not everyone in the crypto industry agrees on how urgent the threat to the world’s largest cryptocurrency really is. In December, Jameson Lopp, co-founder and chief security officer of Casa, said quantum computers do not pose a near-term risk to Bitcoin. He believes the technology remains far from being able to break Bitcoin’s cryptography. Lopp acknowledged that researchers should continue monitoring progress in the field, but said fears of an imminent threat are premature. He also noted that preparing Bitcoin for a post-quantum future would be a long process.

Similar views have been expressed by Grayscale, which said in a recent report that quantum computing is unlikely to have a meaningful impact on crypto markets in 2026. While acknowledging long-term risks, the firm downplayed short-term consequences.

More recently, Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor also minimized the concern. Speaking on Coin Stories with Natalie Brunell, Saylor said most cybersecurity experts believe any credible quantum threat remains more than a decade away.