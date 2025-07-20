Ripple’s native token, XRP, is sitting at $3.43 at the time of this writing, up 67% in just three months, and 529% year-over-year.

After briefly tagging a new all-time high (ATH) at $3.65 on July 18, eyes are now focusing on the $3 support zone, a line some say could either launch XRP into the stratosphere or trigger a brutal dump.

The $3 Trench Warfare

According to crypto analyst Lark Davis, the stars are aligning for XRP. He claims that should the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency steady itself around the $3 level, it could reach $4.10 or even $4.50.

“If XRP holds $3, new all-time highs are inevitable. This is the gateway to bonkers territory.”

The market watcher believes the $4.10 target could be reached within weeks based on technical measurement, noting:

“When XRP starts running, man, it makes some big juicy gains. This gargantuan coin moves hard and fast.”

However, his enthusiasm came with a caveat: “Lose $3? That’s a fake-out. We’re back to $2.60 purgatory.”

Davis is not alone in his belief that the Ripple token is due a serious leg up. One of the biggest advocates of the cryptocurrency, EGRAG CRYPTO, recently pointed out that its dominance is entering what he calls a “Kaboom phase.”

He anticipates that this breakout could spark price increases ranging from 21% to 275%, potentially marking one of the asset’s most significant surges to date. The analyst also unveiled his XRP Fab chart, which lines up the token’s projected market capitalization with the broader crypto market using Fibonacci retracement levels.

According to the model, if global crypto valuation reaches $10 trillion and XRP ascends to the 0.888 Fibonacci marker, its market cap could surpass $2 trillion. Even modest projections suggest a valuation between $800 billion and $1.5 trillion, representing unprecedented territory for the asset.

Could We See $25?

Chartist Ali Martinez also highlighted that XRP’s MVRV ratio just flashed a rare golden cross, a signal that previously preceded a 630% surge. If history repeats, at its current price, the token’s potential upside could reach as high as $25.

The last time the MVRV ratio flashed a golden cross, $XRP soared 630%. That signal just appeared again. pic.twitter.com/hatA0Jfvt2 — Ali (@ali_charts) July 17, 2025