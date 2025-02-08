Adin Ross and Richard “FaZe Banks” Bengtson have revealed their intention to create a cryptocurrency-driven Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) server.

The duo, both highly influential in the gaming and streaming communities, announced their plans during a livestream, highlighting their goal of integrating a custom digital token into the game’s economy.

Rockstar’s Policies Could Pose Challenges

“When GTA 6 drops, me and Ricky are going to make the biggest server together,” Ross said on Monday.

“I promise you, it’s going to be completely crypto. Everything pro-crypto about it. It’s going to change the game.”

Banks elaborated on the project, stating that the server’s economy would be powered by “a newly-made coin,” while Ross added that they would invest significant funds into its development.

Essentially, their vision centers on a blockchain-based in-game economy. However, Rockstar Games, the developer behind the Grand Theft Auto franchise, has historically opposed the use of cryptocurrency and NFTs in its games.

In 2022, the company published an article that says it prohibits the integration of such assets in player-run servers for GTA Online and Red Dead Online.

The policy led to the shutdown of several community-operated servers. Among those affected was The Trenches, a GTA Online server backed by rapper Lil Durk that featured NFTs. Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, also took legal action against multiple servers.

Speculation and Rumors

Despite the restrictions, speculation persists about whether Rockstar’s position might change with the new GTA 6. Some rumors going around in the community have suggested that the upcoming game could introduce crypto-based rewards or payment options. However, there has been no official communication from the team on the matter.

Further, Take-Two Interactive has previously shown interest in blockchain technology through its acquisition of Zynga in 2022. The company, known for its mobile gaming portfolio, has been involved in several NFT-based gaming projects.

At the time of the deal, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick stated that the company had “Web3 opportunities” in mind that could be pursued in collaboration with Zynga. Notably, this hasn’t been officially linked to the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Additionally, the Rockstar owner was part of a $40 million funding round for Web3 gaming startup Horizon Blockchain back in 2022.

With GTA 6 expected to launch later this year, its developer’s policies will play a crucial role in determining the feasibility of Ross and Banks’ crypto-driven server.