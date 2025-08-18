TL;DR

Cardano futures spike to $6.96B, signaling rising trader interest and short-term breakout potential.

Analyst Ali Martinez tracks a triangle breakout with ADA, aiming for a technical target near $1.10.

Dan Gambardello sees $1.25 as a crucial resistance that could confirm a broader bullish trend.

ADA Futures Volume Jumps to Multi-Month High

Cardano (ADA) futures trading saw a sharp increase on August 14, with volume reaching $6.96 billion across exchanges. This is the highest level recorded since March 2025, based on data from Glassnode.

Cardano $ADA futures volume hit $6.96 billion, the highest level in 5 months! pic.twitter.com/johcnW7PQr — Ali (@ali_charts) August 17, 2025

In the past few months, ADA futures volume stayed between $1 billion and $4 billion. The sudden jump reflects growing attention from traders, especially in the derivatives market. Analyst Ali Martinez posted,

“Cardano $ADA futures volume hit $6.96 billion, the highest level in 5 months!”

Price Moves Toward $1.10 After Breakout

ADA’s price was trading near $0.93 at press time, following a 12% gain over the last week. The asset dropped 3% in the last 24 hours, but remains higher than it was earlier this month. On August 17, ADA hit $0.98, moving above a key trendline after several days of consolidation.

Notably, the breakout has formed just as futures volume increased sharply. A chart shared by Martinez shows the price moving above the upper boundary of the triangle, which can often act as a short-term continuation signal.

The asset is now testing resistance near $1.00, a round-number level that may slow further movement unless buying pressure builds.

Cardano $ADA could be breaking out of a triangle, eyeing $1.10. pic.twitter.com/pxQ2Y2WI2H — Ali (@ali_charts) August 17, 2025

Resistance Seen Between $1.00 and $1.25

Market sentiment has turned more positive. Data from Market Prophit shows both trader sentiment and model-based sentiment as “bullish.” This shift has come as ADA approaches a zone that has acted as a ceiling in previous rallies.

Analyst Dan Gambardello referred to $1.25 as a level that could confirm a broader uptrend. He described it as the top of a range that “would be a very important bull market indicator for Cardano.” A chart he shared highlights the zone between $1.00 and $1.25 as a barrier that ADA must clear to move higher.

Institutional Activity Adds to Market Focus

Grayscale recently formed a trust for ADA in Delaware. This step has led to new speculation around a possible spot Cardano ETF, although no official application has been made.

Meanwhile, this move has added to the focus on ADA as the price approaches long-watched resistance. Traders now look to see if the current momentum can carry it through the $1.10–$1.25 range, which could open the door to further gains.