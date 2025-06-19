The majority of altcoins have been unable to take off in the past few months, with certain exceptions of course.

According to a sentiment poll on X, however, the majority of voters seem to be heavily in favor of ADA outperforming the rest of the competitors, namely HBAR, ALGO, and even Ripple’s XRP.

With almost 10,000 votes submitted already and a day left to go, ADA has established a dominant 60% lead.

Cardano Price Outlook

At the time of this writing, ADA is trading at $0.59, down 12.5% on the week and is the worst performer out of the top 15 cryptocurrencies by total market capitalization.

As CryptoPotato recently reported, some prominent analysts remain optimistic. For instance, Marcus Corvinus said that if the asset is able to hold above $0.6, it might initiate a move to $0.85, followed by a spike to $1.17. So far, though, ADA has been unable to maintain its price above the key level.

XRP, on the other hand, has lost 3.6% in the past seven days and currently trades at around $2.15, up 0.8% othe day.