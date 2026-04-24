Aave Mobilizes DeFi Giants to Contain $292M KelpDAO Fallout

In the aftermath of the April 18 exploit that left KelpDAO’s rsETH with a significant backing shortfall, Aave’s service providers have taken the lead in organizing a coordinated industry response under the “DeFi United” initiative.

The main objective is to contain systemic risks and restore confidence across interconnected protocols.

Lido, Aave Unite

Rather than focusing primarily on recovering the stolen assets, many of which were already bridged and swapped into Bitcoin via Thorchain, the effort has shifted toward stabilizing the ecosystem through recapitalization. Early damage control measures, such as Arbitrum’s security council freezing 30,766 ETH linked to the exploit, provided limited relief, but the broader challenge remains the deficit exceeding 100,000 ETH and its cascading impact on DeFi markets.

The “dislocation” has placed pressure on lending and borrowing rates, strained liquidity conditions, and increased the likelihood of forced liquidations, especially for users exposed through leveraged strategies and vault products like EarnETH. Against this backdrop, Aave contributors stated that collaboration is important to achieving the best possible outcome for users.

Multiple ecosystem participants are stepping forward with indicative commitments. Among the most notable is Lido DAO, whose contributors have proposed a capped, one-time allocation of up to 2,500 stETH to a dedicated relief vehicle. If approved, this contribution would form part of a fully funded recovery package designed specifically to close the rsETH deficit, rather than support partial measures that could leave users exposed to residual losses.

“If a full-coverage solution is not reached, EarnETH vault may remain exposed to losses of up to approximately 9,000 ETH, which is why a vehicle that is sufficiently capitalised to cover the full deficit is materially preferable to a partial coverage.”

The relief vehicle itself is structured with strict use-of-proceeds limitations, which focus solely on addressing the deficit rather than secondary effects such as position health or broader recapitalization needs.

Kulechov Steps In

Aave founder Stani Kulechov also pledged a personal contribution of 5,000 ETH. His announcement read,

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“Aave is my life’s work and we’re working nonstop to find the best possible outcome for users. I’m personally contributing 5000 ETH to DeFi United as we continue working together with partners on formalizing more commitments. I’m working to see this resolved and market conditions normalized as soon as possible.”