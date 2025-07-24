TL;DR
- AAVE eyes $270 support after a sharp pullback, aligning with key Fibonacci and volume levels.
- RSI drops to 44.12, suggesting weakening momentum as the price nears lower Bollinger Band support.
- Aave leads DeFi growth, adding $15B TVL and preparing new launch on Kraken’s Ink chain.
AAVE Price Approaches Potential Support
Aave (AAVE) is trading around $284 after a painful drop over the last week. The token has lost more than 13% in that time and is down nearly 6% in the past 24 hours. Volume remains high, with over $790 million traded in a day.
Analyst Ali Martinez suggests that a move to $270 could come next, calling it a “reload zone.” This area is just above the 0.618 Fibonacci level at $247.56 and lines up with a previous resistance area. If the price holds here, it may become a short-term base for buyers looking to step in again.
Key Levels and Trend Indicators
On the chart, the projected move points to a pullback near $270, followed by a possible climb toward $400 and later $560. These levels match historical price reactions and Fibonacci extension zones.
Short-term momentum has cooled. The RSI sits at 44.12, down from the recent average of 60.52. AAVE is also below the midline of its Bollinger Bands, which is now around $305. The lower band is closer to $273, suggesting this area could act as support if selling continues.
DeFi Growth Supports Long-Term Outlook
Since April, DeFi protocols have added around $49 billion in new value. Aave accounts for $15 billion of that, which is nearly one-third of the total. This places it among the top contributors in the space.
In addition, the protocol is planning to launch a version of its lending platform on Kraken’s Ink blockchain. The move has already received over 99% support in a governance vote and now heads to a final round of approval from the DAO.
AAVE is hovering near a zone that has seen strong reactions before. Analyst Sjuul from AltCryptoGems said,
“AAVE is at an interesting spot… a bounce here and the bullish structure is safe.”
Price action in the coming days may confirm whether buyers step back in at this level.
