a16z-Backed Syndicate Labs Blames Shrinking Rollup Ecosystem for Shutdown Decision

Syndicate Labs revealed that all of its code will remain permanently open source and available for developers who want to continue building on the technology.

Syndicate Labs, an on-chain development startup backed by Andreessen Horowitz, announced that it is winding down operations after five years of building infrastructure for on-chain developers.

It cited major shifts in the rollup market as the primary reason behind the decision.

EVM Rollups No Longer the Standard

In a statement on X, Syndicate Labs said its main focus had been giving developers better tools to build and scale on-chain apps. But according to the company, the rollup market has changed sharply in recent years. It noted that fewer new rollups are entering the space, while several older projects have slowly disappeared.

The company said the market had moved away from the type of technology it was building, and added that EVM rollups are no longer viewed as the industry standard. Instead, it said developers are increasingly choosing to build custom chains from scratch through consulting teams, which has resulted in less reusable infrastructure and reduced network effects across the ecosystem.

Syndicate Labs said it had spent years trying to support the growth of on-chain applications and wished the outcome had been different. Despite the shutdown of the development company, the group stressed that the broader Syndicate ecosystem will continue to exist separately through the Syndicate Network Collective, a Wyoming-based DUNA that holds governance authority over SYND tokens.

The company also clarified that the collective operates independently from Syndicate Labs, which essentially means that governance over the SYND token is not immediately impacted. It explained that a successor organization could continue maintaining the DUNA structure, though it also outlined plans for an orderly wind-down if no successor emerges.

The Syndicate Commons Bridge on Base was compromised in late April after attackers gained access through a leaked private key, which eventually drained 18.5 million SYND tokens worth nearly $330,000. However, Syndicate Labs stated that the shutdown decision was unrelated to the incident.

The affected customer and all SYND holders on Commons Chain have already been reimbursed using treasury reserves specifically set aside for such events. The company further stated that team members and investors remain subject to token lockups and that no affiliated individual has been able to access allocations for short-term benefit. Syndicate Labs said its vesting structure was designed around long-term incentives.

Two DeFi Projects Falter

Syndicate Labs is not the only crypto project to struggle after security incidents and changing market conditions this year. This year, two DeFi projects moved toward shutdowns after struggling with the fallout from major security and financial problems. In February, Solana-based DeFi aggregator Step Finance, along with SolanaFloor and Remora Markets, ceased operations after a wallet compromise led to roughly $30 million in losses. The teams said fundraising and acquisition talks failed to produce a recovery plan.

A month later, Balancer Labs proposed restructuring the Balancer protocol after months of financial strain, declining TVL, and a November exploit that accelerated liquidity outflows across the platform.