Strategy – the company founded by Michael Saylor – rarely skips a Monday without announcing a crypto purchase.

Today was no exception as the company revealed it had acquired the modest (for its standards) 155 BTC for roughly $18 million. The average price of the deal was around $116,401 per coin.

Strategy has acquired 155 BTC for ~$18.0 million at ~$116,401 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 25.0% YTD 2025. As of 8/10/2025, we hodl 628,946 $BTC acquired for ~$46.09 billion at ~$73,288 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/bx0814RI1w — Michael Saylor (@saylor) August 11, 2025

Over the past few months, the company has announced several more impressive deals. Towards the end of June, it bought 4,980 BTC for over $530 million, while a few weeks prior, it stunned the community with a multi-billion-dollar purchase.

Strategy has achieved a BTC yield of 25% YTD 2025. It is the world’s biggest corporate holder of the primary cryptocurrency, and currently it has 628,946 BTC bought for approximately $46.09 billion.

Due to the price increase of the asset, the current value of the holdings now exceeds $75 billion, meaning the company is sitting on a paper profit of almost $30 billion.

It is worth mentioning that Strategy began accumulating BTC exactly five years ago. Its initial purchase included 21,000 coins, valued at around $250 million.